Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Makes Desperate Plea for Rapper's Prison Release During Livestream with Hip-Hop Star — 'Free Pops'

DDG did not react or respond to the comment — giving a neutral smile before turning away and continuing to dance to the music.

Christian has remained a vocal supporter of his father since he was put behind bars for four years on prostitution-related charges.

In July 2025, Combs was convicted of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Three months later, he was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison; however, his sentence has been reduced multiple times since.