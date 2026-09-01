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Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Makes Desperate Plea for Rapper's Prison Release During Livestream with Hip-Hop Star — 'Free Pops'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Christian Combs
Source: MEGA

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Christian has made a desperate plea for his father's prison release during livestream with fellow hip-hop star.

Sept. 1 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son has made a desperate plea for the disgraced music mogul to be released from prison.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Christian 'King' Combs, 28, made a cameo on a livestream hosted by rapper DDG, in which he looked straight into the camera and twice implored the audience, "Free Pops."

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Remaining Loyal To Father

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picture of christian combs
Source: MEGA

Christian has stuck by Combs during scandal.

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DDG did not react or respond to the comment — giving a neutral smile before turning away and continuing to dance to the music.

Christian has remained a vocal supporter of his father since he was put behind bars for four years on prostitution-related charges.

In July 2025, Combs was convicted of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Three months later, he was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison; however, his sentence has been reduced multiple times since.

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Son Wants To 'Hug My Pops'

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Christian Combs
Source: MEGA

Christian is looking forward to the rapper ending his stint in prison.

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Following an eight-week trial, the Bad Boy Records founder was acquitted of the more severe charges: s-- trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion (two counts) and racketeering conspiracy (one count).

After his father was acquitted on the major s-- trafficking charges, Christian, along with his siblings, celebrated the decision at the time, with Christian declaring he was going to "hug my Pops" to reporters outside the courtroom.

Last June, Christian teamed up with Kanye West to release Never Stop, a seven-track EP that featured a song titled Diddy Free.

RadarOnline.com recently reported that Combs’ former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez cheated on her first husband with the s-- fiend, leading to vicious confrontations between the two men, according to the songbird's initial spouse.

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J-Lo 'Cheated On First Husband With Combs'

picture of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Ojani Noa is certain the Latino superstar got together with the rapper behind his back.

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Jenny From the Block's first ex, Cuban refugee Ojani Noa, said in no uncertain terms: "She cheated on me with Diddy."

The Latin hunk, now 51, caught the future pop icon's eye when he was working as a dishwasher in a Miami hotel and, after a whirlwind romance, proposed to her during the star-studded wrap party for her breakout film, Selena.

They wed in 1997 – and divorced just 11 months later.

Ojani said rumors of J.Lo's relationship with dangerous Combs – who helped produce her first album – plagued the marriage throughout the short time they were together.

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picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Combs and Lopez dated between1999 to 2001.

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“She started hanging out with Diddy more and more, and I started seeing her less and less," Ojani said. "Then a picture appeared in the Us Magazine of her sitting on Diddy's lap... I knew she was cheating on me."

Ojani said the confrontation came while he and J.Lo were on a break during their rocky time together.

"(Diddy) turned up to her assistant's birthday party in Los Angeles – which Jennifer had thrown for her – and everyone was shocked," he adds.

"I went over to him and told him to leave and ... I told him he had slept with my wife."

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picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs had several altercations with Lopez's ex.

Noa said the Hustlers star, now 57, got between him and the now-disgraced rapper.

"I got upset with her, and at the end of the night she got in his car and left," Ojani recalled

He claimed he had a second confrontation with Combs weeks later when terrified Jennifer, who dated the Missing You hitmaker between1999 to 2001, called for Ojani's help after the malignant mogul turned up at her L.A. home uninvited.

"I told him to his face that he was a coward," Ojani said, adding that Combs fled when police arrived.

"That's why he was always with bodyguards with guns because anyone could take him one-on-one."

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