EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Has Two New Women in France' as He 'Plots Move'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the former Duke of York, 66, who now lives at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office and remains under investigation.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been spotted on the French Riviera accompanied by two women – amid claims the disgraced former prince is considering buying a property in the region as he increasingly looks beyond royal life in Britain.

Lownie wrote on Substack : "Andrew has not been stuck forlornly in Marsh Farm over the summer. He retains his passport and regularly travels abroad with the knowledge of the King."

A source familiar with Andrew's circumstances claimed, "Andrew's world in Britain has become considerably smaller, so the suggestion that he is spending time in southern France and potentially looking at property there will inevitably fuel speculation about his future. He has lost his royal status and his former Windsor home, and France could offer the privacy and distance he may feel he needs."

Andrew, who denies wrongdoing, was released without bail conditions and retains his passport, meaning he is legally permitted to travel overseas.

Another source said: "If Andrew genuinely is exploring property there, it would represent another significant step away from his former royal existence. The Riviera offers sunshine, discretion and considerable wealth, and he could potentially live far more anonymously there than anywhere associated with the Royal Family .

The alleged sightings are understood to have occurred around Cannes and Nice. There is no suggestion the two unidentified women have any romantic relationship with Andrew.

Lownie added: "Andrew has been in the South of France, where he was spotted in a red baseball cap, white trousers, Timberland shoes and Ray-Ban glasses, and accompanied by two forty-something women – one blonde and the other with red hair. It is said he is looking for a property in the region."

"The fact Andrew was reportedly seen in the South of France accompanied by two women is inevitably going to attract enormous curiosity, particularly because he has been living such a dramatically reduced public life in Britain. "People will naturally want to know who they were and why they were traveling with him, but there is absolutely nothing at this stage to suggest either relationship was romantic."

The insider continued, "What is interesting is the picture it paints of Andrew's life away from Britain. The public perception might be that he has been sitting isolated at Marsh Farm following everything that has happened, whereas these reports suggest he is still traveling internationally and enjoying the company of friends and acquaintances.

"Being spotted around Cannes and Nice with two women while apparently exploring the possibility of buying a property there inevitably makes the story more intriguing.

"It suggests he may already have a social circle or connections in the region rather than simply arriving there anonymously to inspect houses."

"For somebody whose position within the Royal Family has collapsed so spectacularly, the image of him on the Riviera in sunglasses, accompanied by two women and reportedly considering property there is certainly a striking contrast with his much more isolated existence back home," the source added.