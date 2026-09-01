EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Nolan's Brother Matthew Was Suspect in Escape Plot

The same year, a Costa Rican judge signed off on an extradition request for the older Nolan on shocking charges of aggravated kidnapping, use of a false document and aggravated homicide.

Costa Rican police claimed Nolan had been hired by a gem trader named Robert Breska "to kidnap and torture" 63-year-old American citizen Robert Cohen – an accountant whose body was found in 2005 in the Central American country.

Local cops claimed Matthew was working with Costa Rican hood Luis Alonso Douglas Mejia in the plot and that they forced Cohen into a car that Nolan had rented.

Mejia was tried and convicted of murder, but an American judge refused to extradite the American back to Costa Rica, saying Matthew's connection to the case was "unsupported and unsubstantiated."