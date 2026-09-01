Jake Reiner Secretly Marries Fiancée in 'Small Ceremony' — 8 Months after Parents' Rob Reiner and Michele Singer's Murders
Sept. 1 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET
Jake Reiner has secretly married his fiancée in a "small ceremony", according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor and Maria Gilfillan tied the knot in early August, eight months after his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, were brutally murdered inside their Brentwood home.
Pain Over Parents' Missing Wedding
Jake, 35, opened up in April about his anguish that his parents wouldn't be there to see him get married.
Writing on Substack, he explained: "I was robbed of so many things that day.
"My parents won't be at my wedding, they won't get to hold their future grandchild, and they won't get to see me have the successful career I'm still seeking.
"It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me."
New of Jake’s nuptials, reported by TMZ, came shortly after he gave his first TV interview to KABC-TV since his parents' deaths, where he appeared to be wearing a wedding band on his left hand.
Jake's Grief Over Devastating Murders
During the interview, Jake spoke about his life and the criminal case against his brother, Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing their parents.
He said: “It’s been eight months. It feels like eight years at the same time. And it also feels like eight minutes.
"Because every moment that I wake up, I'm reminded of my reality."
He added: "(Nick)'s in jail. It's like, I physically lost my parents, and then Nick was arrested. Now it's just me and (sister) Romy, and we have to navigate this by ourselves essentially," he said.
'I'll Never Understand Why It Happened'
"For me, it manifests into anger. It manifests into rage, into how unfair this was, how I didn't get a say in what happened.
"I didn't get to stop it from happening," he continued. "I had no choice in the matter. I just have to accept the reality of it. And to me, that is just one of the most infuriating parts of all of this.
"I'll never understand. I don't care how it's explained to me. I don't care what facts come out. I will never understand why this happened."
Jake declined to comment on Nick's attempts to acquire money from the family trust to pay for his defense.
As Radar has reported, Nick filed a petition in California court in June seeking access to the trust his parents established in his name after his birth in 1993.
According to his filing, Nick believes the trust is worth more than $1.5 million and claims he should have already received a mandatory distribution of half of the funds after turning 30.
He has asked the court to order the release of that portion of the trust, saying he needs the money to pay his legal expenses and add funds to his commissary account while he remains in jail.
Nick has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has been held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles since his arrest on December 15.
He is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on September 15.
If convicted, Nick faces "a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty."