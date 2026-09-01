Jake Reiner Secretly Marries Fiancée in 'Small Ceremony' — 8 Months after Parents' Rob Reiner and Michele Singer's Murders

Jake, 35, opened up in April about his anguish that his parents wouldn't be there to see him get married.

Writing on Substack, he explained: "I was robbed of so many things that day.

"My parents won't be at my wedding, they won't get to hold their future grandchild, and they won't get to see me have the successful career I'm still seeking.

"It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me."

New of Jake’s nuptials, reported by TMZ, came shortly after he gave his first TV interview to KABC-TV since his parents' deaths, where he appeared to be wearing a wedding band on his left hand.