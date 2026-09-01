EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Children Win Court Fight Over Parents' Estate Funds

As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, 32-year-old Nick pleaded not guilty on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles Superior Court to butchering the celebrated director and his wife in their own bed on Dec. 14.

He has been held without bail since being busted wandering the streets of Los Angeles hours after the carnage, which shocked Hollywood and the nation.

Sources said his brother Jake [Reiner], 35, and sister Romy [Reiner], 28, have washed their hands of their troubled brother.

Over the years, he'd battled addictions to heroin and cocaine and struggled with mental health issues and was placed in a mental health conservatorship in 2020 that lasted one year.

About a month before Romy found their parents dead, Nick switched his schizophrenia medication after complaining it caused him to gain weight.