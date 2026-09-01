EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Children Win Court Fight Over Parents' Estate Funds
Sept. 1 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
The children of late star Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele [Reiner], are breathing a deep sigh of relief after a California judge ruled their caged brother Nick [Reiner] cannot use their parents' money for his legal defense in their killing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Nick's family couldn't be more thrilled their parents' cash won't be used to help him beat the charges for this horrific crime," an insider said. "Almost everyone in the Reiner family has completely washed their hands of him after the heinous murders they're convinced he committed."
Nick's Troubled Past Comes to Light
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, 32-year-old Nick pleaded not guilty on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles Superior Court to butchering the celebrated director and his wife in their own bed on Dec. 14.
He has been held without bail since being busted wandering the streets of Los Angeles hours after the carnage, which shocked Hollywood and the nation.
Sources said his brother Jake [Reiner], 35, and sister Romy [Reiner], 28, have washed their hands of their troubled brother.
Over the years, he'd battled addictions to heroin and cocaine and struggled with mental health issues and was placed in a mental health conservatorship in 2020 that lasted one year.
About a month before Romy found their parents dead, Nick switched his schizophrenia medication after complaining it caused him to gain weight.
Nick's $1.5Million Trust Fund Blocked
Just last month, a Los Angeles County jury indicted Nick on murder charges and then added the allegation that he was lying in wait before attacking them.
The ambushing charge is meant to show the killings were premeditated and makes the troubled drug addict eligible for the death penalty.
The latest trustee for Nick's $1.5million trust fund has blocked his request to be able to access the cash to cover his court fees and commissary costs, citing California's "slayer statute."
The law prevents criminals from inheriting money or property – including trusts – from a person they "feloniously and intentionally" kill.
Court Blocks Nick's Cash Request
But Nick, who has been in and out of drug rehab a shocking 18 times since he was just 14 years old, filed a petition to access the trust fund in June, claiming he has not been convicted of anything yet.
But in another court filing, Lauriann Wright, an attorney for the fiduciary for his siblings, claimed that while Nick only stands accused of his parents' murder, the release of the money would be an "irreversible" move – and the court agreed.
Nick is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 15.