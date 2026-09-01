EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Sparks Marriage Buzz With Ines de Ramon Interview Slip

The True Romance star knows a thing or two about marriage.

In 2000, he wed Jennifer Aniston. They divorced in 2005 after he fell for Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Their union crashed and burned in 2016 after Jolie, 51, accused Pitt of attacking her and more than one of their children aboard a private plane. Brad was cleared of wrongdoing by child welfare officials, while the FBI investigated the incident but declined to file charges.

"The third time could be the charm for Brad," said the source. "He and Ines seem to be madly in love. They certainly looked and acted like a married couple at Taylor Swift's wedding – just look at that photo of them there on Instagram."