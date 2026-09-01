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EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Sparks Marriage Buzz With Ines de Ramon Interview Slip

Brad Pitt sparks marriage buzz with Ines de Ramon after an interview slip fuels wedding speculation.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has sparked marriage buzz with Ines de Ramon after an interview slip fuels wedding speculation.

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Sept. 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Forget Mr. & Mrs. Smith – introducing Mr. & Mrs. Pitt.

Twice-married Brad Pitt appears to have taken the plunge, revealing in a spill-your-guts interview that he officially has a spouse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pitt, 62, has been dating 33-year-old Ines de Ramon for nearly four years, and while the two have never publicly discussed getting married – let alone engaged – in his new candid interview with Esquire, Pitt seems to let the cat out of the bag.

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Brad Drops a 'Mrs. Pitt' Hint

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Ines de Ramon reportedly moved into Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home in October.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Ines de Ramon reportedly moved into Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home in October.

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When the writer who's interviewing Pitt at his L.A. home remarks that he's getting "the royal treatment" – the hospitable hunk even made a charcuterie board – Brad modestly replied, "Just another day at the Pitts'."

"He's basically calling Ines Mrs. Pitt," said an insider. "He didn't say, 'Just another day at Brad's house.' He bought [the house in August 2025]. De Ramon reportedly moved in in October, but it's still weird to say 'the Pitts' [house] if she's just his girlfriend."

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Third Time Could Be the Charm

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Jennifer Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage.
Source: EN2 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Jennifer Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage.

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The True Romance star knows a thing or two about marriage.

In 2000, he wed Jennifer Aniston. They divorced in 2005 after he fell for Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Their union crashed and burned in 2016 after Jolie, 51, accused Pitt of attacking her and more than one of their children aboard a private plane. Brad was cleared of wrongdoing by child welfare officials, while the FBI investigated the incident but declined to file charges.

"The third time could be the charm for Brad," said the source. "He and Ines seem to be madly in love. They certainly looked and acted like a married couple at Taylor Swift's wedding – just look at that photo of them there on Instagram."

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Pitt May Have Let It Slip

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Charlie Riddle and Laurie Zanoletti shared a photo of the couple in matching black attire.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Charlie Riddle and Laurie Zanoletti shared a photo of the couple in matching black attire.

Makeup artist Charlie Riddle and hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti posted a shot of the lovey-dovey couple in matching black attire – Brad in a tux, de Ramon in a sexy semi-sheer number.

She did not have a ring on that finger.

"But that doesn't mean anything," said the source. "They could just be keeping it under wraps. And they appeared to be doing a good job of it – until Brad seemingly let it slip during his tell-all interview."

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