'Favorite Lovers' Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon Finally Go Instagram Official After Four Years Together With Loved-Up PDA Snapshots From Taylor Swift's Wedding

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood superstar, who has been dating the jewelry designer for four years, posed up for snaps before the Madison Square Garden nuptials shared by hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti, which later featured on de Ramos's own story.

The couple finally posed up for social media with pre-wedding snaps.

She set the snaps to Swift’s single Lover and added a red heart emoji, following it with country's singer's Delicate.

"My favourite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in NYC," Zanoletti captioned the post.

Pitt, 62, sported a classic suit and bow tie, accessorizing with black sunglasses and styling his hair off to the side.

As for de Ramon, 33, she donned a lace form-fitting dress and accessorized with teardrop earrings. The jewellery designer’s hair was styled in a high ponytail.

Zanoletti styled both de Ramon and Pitt’s hair, while George Cortina put together their evening looks, and Charlie Riddle did makeup.