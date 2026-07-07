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Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

'Favorite Lovers' Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon Finally Go Instagram Official After Four Years Together With Loved-Up PDA Snapshots From Taylor Swift's Wedding

picture of Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon and Taylor Swift
Source: @llauriezanoletti;Instagram/MEGA

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have finally gone 'Instagram Official' after taking loved up snaps at Taylor Swift's wedding.

July 7 2026, Updated 9:01 a.m. ET

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Brad Pitt has finally gone "Instagram Official" with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at Taylor Swift's star-studded wedding.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood superstar, who has been dating the jewelry designer for four years, posed up for snaps before the Madison Square Garden nuptials shared by hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti, which later featured on de Ramos's own story.

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'An Incredible Moment In NYC'

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picture of Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon
Source: MEGA

The couple finally posed up for social media with pre-wedding snaps.

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Source: @lauriezanoletti;Instagram

Hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti shared pictures of couple.

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She set the snaps to Swift’s single Lover and added a red heart emoji, following it with country's singer's Delicate.

"My favourite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in NYC," Zanoletti captioned the post.

Pitt, 62, sported a classic suit and bow tie, accessorizing with black sunglasses and styling his hair off to the side.

As for de Ramon, 33, she donned a lace form-fitting dress and accessorized with teardrop earrings. The jewellery designer’s hair was styled in a high ponytail.

Zanoletti styled both de Ramon and Pitt’s hair, while George Cortina put together their evening looks, and Charlie Riddle did makeup.

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Pitt's Own Marriage Plans Revealed

picture of Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon
Source: MEGA

The 'Fight Club' star does not want to tie the knot with de Ramon, despite strength of romance.

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RadarOnline.com recently told how Pitt is unlikely marry de Ramon, despite their obvious closeness.

"Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning," an insider told Page Six. "At this point they basically consider her family and one of their own."

"But Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone," the insider noted.

"Ines is very down to earth and easy to be around. She’ll sit around laughing and joking with everyone for hours and is completely comfortable in those settings," the insider continued. "It doesn’t feel forced at all."

Pitt's relatives have also come to casually include de Ramon in their personal lives.

"People ask about her, include her in family plans and genuinely want her around," the insider said. "She’s become a natural part of the family dynamic."

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'She's Part Of The Family'

picture of Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon
Source: MEGA

De Ramon has gone down well with Pitt's family.

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As Radar previously reported, De Ramon quietly tied the knot in 2019 with Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, but after more than three years of marriage, the couple split in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pitt finalized his long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie, 51, in December 2024, bringing an end to more than eight years of legal proceedings. Jolie initially filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016.

The former couple share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

Pitt and de Ramon have been dating since 2022, and the insider claimed her bond with his family has grown to extend beyond him, as they regularly "keep in touch outside of Brad."

"It never feels like she's 'Brad's girlfriend.' She’s just part of the family when they're together," the insider said. "She’s built real relationships with everyone."

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picture of Zahara and Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

The star's daughter Zahara has sided with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie post-divorce.

"She spends time with Brad’s brother and sister, nieces and nephews, attends family gatherings and has made an effort to get to know each of them individually."

However, Pitt has since become estranged from his kids, and five of them have even made moves to remove Pitt from their surnames.

RadarOnline.com reported that Zahara became his latest child to pursue a legal name change with the California courts.

Zahara began using only "Jolie" as far back as 2024. When she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College that year, she reportedly chose to only go by "Zahara Jolie."

When walking the stage at graduation, she kept up the simple nod to Angelina and was announced as "Zahara Marley Jolie."

She filed her paperwork just days after after her brother Maddox made a similar move. Nearly two years ago, Shiloh also changed her legal name in August 2024.

Twins Knox and Vivienne have additionally appeared to drop the name informally, leaving Pax as the only one to keep the name Pitt.

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