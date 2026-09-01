EXCLUSIVE: CBS Hit by Fresh Turmoil as Matt Gutman Faces Harassment Lawsuit

"This is exactly the kind of distraction Bari Weiss does not need right now," one network source told RadarOnline.com.

Gutman was handpicked by Weiss, who joined CBS in January after 17 years at ABC. Insiders previously told RadarOnline.com that Weiss was considering him to replace flailing Tony Dokoupil as CBS Evening News anchor.

The talk gained steam after Weiss had Gutman fill in for vacationing Dokoupil in July, and the broadcast received its highest weekly audience in months – topping the 4million viewer mark for the first time since late March.

"It's a bad sign for Tony when your substitute anchor reels in over 100,000 more viewers than you," a CBS source said at the time, going on to speculate, "If this trend continues, Bari Weiss will have to think about changing anchors."