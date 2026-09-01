EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez and Mom Hit With $1Million Wondermind Fraud Suit

Gomez, 34, and Teefey, 50, are accused of deceiving investors into continuing to fund the company, which offers mental health support, amid internal chaos.

The lawsuit claims the Only Murders in the Building star and her mom falsely represented Wondermind's infrastructure, leadership and the resources needed to kick off a profitable platform.

According to the legal papers, the investors – Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC – poured more than $1million into the startup, which was founded in 2022. They allege they made the investments after Gomez publicly promoted Wondermind in interviews and TV appearances.

The investors claim they learned about the problems at Wondermind through a September 2025 exposé in The Cut. In that investigation, former and current employees painted a picture of chaos, including not getting paid on time and Teefey sleeping in her office.