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EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow Fans Fear for Star After Another Concert Cancellation

Barry Manilow fans fear for the star after another concert cancellation raises fresh concerns.
Source: MEGA

Barry Manilow fans fear for the star after another concert cancellation raises fresh concerns.

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Sept. 1 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Barry Manilow has suffered yet another brutal setback in his brave battle against stage 1 lung cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Copacabana crooner abruptly canceled a sold-out show in Lexington, Ky., just minutes before he was to go on – another no-show in his grueling concert tour this year.

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Fears Manilow Is Pushing Himself

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Friends reportedly fear Barry Manilow has been pushing himself too hard after undergoing lung cancer surgery.
Source: MEGA

Friends reportedly fear Barry Manilow has been pushing himself too hard after undergoing lung cancer surgery.

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"Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's show in Lexington has been rescheduled," Manilow said on X – 45 minutes before the 7 p.m. showtime at Rupp Arena.

Insiders said there are fears among his friends that the Mandy singer has been working too hard to return for his fans from the potentially deadly diagnosis after undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tissue from his left lung last December.

"Everyone is amazed at the way Barry has bounced back," a source exclusively spilled to RadarOnline.com. "The fact that he didn't need chemo or radiation feels like a miracle.

"Still, it's a little hard for people to see him throwing himself so hard into his work already. There's a sense that he's been pushing himself too hard."

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Health Woes Disrupt Manilow's Shows

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The 'Mandy' singer previously postponed Westgate Las Vegas dates while recovering from surgery.
Source: MEGA

The 'Mandy' singer previously postponed Westgate Las Vegas dates while recovering from surgery.

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The latest cancellation comes months after Manilow was forced to reshuffle several performances as he focused on his health.

Earlier this year, he postponed dates at Westgate Las Vegas after undergoing surgery following his lung cancer diagnosis.

"Deep down, I wanted to go back, but my body knew what my heart didn't want to admit: I wasn't ready," he said at the time.

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Pals Fear Manilow Returned Too Soon

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A source said Manilow's intense approach to performing has left his pals 'a little nervous.'
Source: Jaxon / MEGA

A source said Manilow's intense approach to performing has left his pals 'a little nervous.'

However, RadarOnline.com has reported pals have worried that Manilow – a longtime smoker who traded in his cigarette habit for vapes about a decade ago – came back too soon.

"The problem is Barry does not do anything by halves," a source said.

"When he performs, he gives absolutely everything and that's what has his friends a little nervous."

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