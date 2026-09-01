EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow Fans Fear for Star After Another Concert Cancellation

"Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's show in Lexington has been rescheduled," Manilow said on X – 45 minutes before the 7 p.m. showtime at Rupp Arena.

Insiders said there are fears among his friends that the Mandy singer has been working too hard to return for his fans from the potentially deadly diagnosis after undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tissue from his left lung last December.

"Everyone is amazed at the way Barry has bounced back," a source exclusively spilled to RadarOnline.com. "The fact that he didn't need chemo or radiation feels like a miracle.

"Still, it's a little hard for people to see him throwing himself so hard into his work already. There's a sense that he's been pushing himself too hard."