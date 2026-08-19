EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Claims She Cheated With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The Latin hunk, now 51, caught the future pop icon's eye when he was working as a dishwasher in a Miami hotel and, after a whirlwind romance, proposed to her during the star-studded wrap party for her breakout film, Selena.

They wed in 1997 – and divorced just 11 months later.

Ojani said rumors of J.Lo's relationship with dangerous Combs – who helped produce her first album – plagued the marriage throughout the short time they were together.

"She started hanging out with Diddy more and more, and I started seeing her less and less," Ojani said. "Then a picture appeared in the Us Magazine of her sitting on Diddy's lap... I knew she was cheating on me."

Ojani said the confrontation came while he and J.Lo were on a break during their rocky time together.