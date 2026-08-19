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EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Claims She Cheated With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Jennifer Lopez's first husband claims she cheated with Sean Combs during their brief marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's first husband claims she cheated with Sean Combs during their brief marriage.

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Aug. 19 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Four-times-divorced Jennifer Lopez was brazenly unfaithful to her first husband with sex fiend Sean "Diddy" Combs, leading to vicious confrontations between the two men, according to the songbird's initial spouse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jenny From the Block's first ex, Cuban refugee Ojani Noa, said in no uncertain terms: "She cheated on me with Diddy."

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Ojani Claims Diddy Fueled Split

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Ojani Noa claimed Jennifer Lopez's growing closeness with Sean 'Diddy' Combs strained their short marriage.
Source: MA / MEGA

Ojani Noa claimed Jennifer Lopez's growing closeness with Sean 'Diddy' Combs strained their short marriage.

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The Latin hunk, now 51, caught the future pop icon's eye when he was working as a dishwasher in a Miami hotel and, after a whirlwind romance, proposed to her during the star-studded wrap party for her breakout film, Selena.

They wed in 1997 – and divorced just 11 months later.

Ojani said rumors of J.Lo's relationship with dangerous Combs – who helped produce her first album – plagued the marriage throughout the short time they were together.

"She started hanging out with Diddy more and more, and I started seeing her less and less," Ojani said. "Then a picture appeared in the Us Magazine of her sitting on Diddy's lap... I knew she was cheating on me."

Ojani said the confrontation came while he and J.Lo were on a break during their rocky time together.

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Ojani Recalls Confronting Diddy Over Lopez

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Combs appeared at a Los Angeles party where Noa confronted him, according to Noa's account.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Combs appeared at a Los Angeles party where Noa confronted him, according to Noa's account.

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"[Diddy] turned up to her assistant's birthday party in Los Angeles – which Jennifer had thrown for her – and everyone was shocked," he adds.

"I went over to him and told him to leave and ... I told him he had slept with my wife."

Noa said the Hustlers star, now 57, got between him and the now-disgraced rapper, who's currently serving four years in federal prison for transporting individuals for prostitution.

"I got upset with her and at the end of the night she got in his car and left," Ojani recalled.

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Ojani Claims Second Diddy Confrontation

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Noa claimed he confronted Combs again after Lopez called him for help at her Los Angeles home.
Source: DH1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Noa claimed he confronted Combs again after Lopez called him for help at her Los Angeles home.

He claimed he had a second confrontation with Combs weeks later when terrified Jennifer called for Ojani's help after the malignant mogul turned up at her L.A. home uninvited.

"I told him to his face that he was a coward," Ojani said, adding that Combs fled when police arrived.

"That's why he was always with bodyguards with guns because anyone could take him one on one."

Despite Ojani's support, Lopez left him behind to date Combs from 1999 to 2001. Both were arrested in a 1999 nightclub shooting incident in New York.

Charges against J.Lo were quickly dropped, and Diddy was acquitted after a trial.

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