Eric Trump Trolled After Boasting About New Passport with 'Self-Centered' Dad Donald's Picture On It: 'This Is Embarrassing'

Earlier this year, the State Department unveiled the special commemorative passport to honor the 250th birthday of America.

According to the State Department Website, the passport features custom artwork "connecting America’s past to the present", including a portrait of President Trump alongside the text of the Declaration of Independence, a Freedom 250 gold flag, and an image of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence.

The blue books are limited to a run of 250,000, and cost $130 plus a $35 acceptance fee for first-time adult applicants. Expedited passport service, bringing the wait time down to two to three weeks, costs an extra $60.

Luckily for Eric, he was able to snag one for himself.