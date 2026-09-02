Eric Trump Trolled After Boasting About New Passport with 'Self-Centered' Dad Donald's Picture On It: 'This Is Embarrassing'
Sept. 2 2026, Updated 6:25 p.m. ET
Eric Trump has been trolled online after gushing about receiving his new "Patriot Passport", which features a defiant image of his father in front of the Declaration of Independence.
The "limited edition" passports are already on backorder at agencies across the country.
'Patriot Passports' on a Limited Run
Earlier this year, the State Department unveiled the special commemorative passport to honor the 250th birthday of America.
According to the State Department Website, the passport features custom artwork "connecting America’s past to the present", including a portrait of President Trump alongside the text of the Declaration of Independence, a Freedom 250 gold flag, and an image of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence.
The blue books are limited to a run of 250,000, and cost $130 plus a $35 acceptance fee for first-time adult applicants. Expedited passport service, bringing the wait time down to two to three weeks, costs an extra $60.
Luckily for Eric, he was able to snag one for himself.
Eric Trump Shows Off His New Passport
The president's third child showed off his new possession on X, flipping open the cover to show the Don's latest U.S. redesign.
"Look what just came in the mail," Eric said. "New Passport... I absolutely love it."
However, critics of the Trump family were not feeling that love, instead blasting the design change in the comments section.
"Why isn't EVERY American embarrassed and horrified by Trump's outrageous abuse of power and taxpayer dollars for his multitude of self promoting vanity projects?" one person asked. "This is third world dictatorship lunacy!"
Another person also wanted to know, "Why? Does everything you have need to be degraded to trash by putting his ugly face on it?"
A third person complained, "No normal sane compus mentis (sic) elected leader puts a picture of themselves on passports. No previous President did. Just underlining Trump's a narcissistic megalomaniac childish senile half-wit who's unfit for office."
How to Get a 'Limited Edition' Patriot Passport
The passports may not be for everybody, but objectors will not have to worry. Applying for a commemorative passport requires an in-person appointment at one of 26 designated passport offices around the country.
"Patriot Passports" are not available through online renewals, mail applications, post offices or overseas embassies, and the quarter of a million limit equates to just over 1 percent of the 22.8 million U.S. passport books issued last year.
According to the State Department, no American will get a Trump-emblazoned passport unless they specifically apply for one and schedule an in-person appointment at one of the designated passport centers.
Those who apply as most Americans do – either online, by mail or at a post office – will get a regular passport, without the president's image.
Donald Trump Cashes In
Trump has been busy putting his face on numerous American products during his second term in office. On Wednesday, September 2, the U.S. Mint advertised the sale of a new commemorative $1 coin featuring the president's face.
The coins were all minted at the Philadelphia Mint and may be used and circulated as legal tender. According to a description of the coin provided by the federal agency, "The obverse features a portrait of the sitting President, Donald J. Trump, with the inscriptions 'LIBERTY,' 'IN GOD WE TRUST,' and '1776 ~ 2026.'
"The reverse (tails) design features the Presidential Seal, which shows an eagle holding an olive branch and a bundle of arrows, with a shield on its breast and a banner inscribed 'E PLURIBUS UNUM' in its beak. The shield contains the additional inscription '250' to honor the Semiquincentennial of the United States. The additional inscriptions are 'UNITED STATES OF AMERICA' and 'ONE DOLLAR.'"
However, collectors should note that each $1 coin on the U.S. Mint website costs roughly $2 to buy. A roll of 25 coins sells for $61, while a 100-coin bag costs $154.50.