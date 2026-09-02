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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Rips Tyler Robinson's 'Idiot' Lawyer Over His 'Lies' About Charlie Kirk Being 'Hateful'

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Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; MEGA

Megyn Kelly blasted Tyler Robinson's defense lawyer's 'factually incorrect' claims.

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Sept. 2 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly blasted Tyler Robinson's attorney as an "idiot" for apparently telling "lies" about assassinated conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk at the accused killer's preliminary hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 55-year-old journalist slammed defense lawyer Richard Novak as a "bleeding-heart" liberal who told a Utah judge "factually incorrect" claims on Tuesday, September 1, in defense of Robinson, who is now heading to trial for Kirk's 2025 murder.

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Megyn Kelly Claims Tyler Robinson's Lawyer 'Knows Nothing' About Charlie Kirk

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Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Kelly was seething over the claims Robinson's lawyer made about Kirk in court.

Noting Novak's background as being a lifelong Californian who attended the University of California Berkeley School of Law, Kelly scoffed, "So he sounds like a bleeding heart, and he also sounds like an idiot, because this is his take on a man about whom I guarantee you, he knows nothing, even though he's representing Tyler Robinson, and that is our friend Charlie Kirk."

The Megyn Kelly Show host then played a clip of Novak arguing to the judge, "There is no evidence of Mr. Robinson having heard or seen anything specific from Mr. Kirk or having expressed any Mr. Kirk until the statement which basically says, um, some hatred can't be negotiated out," referring to Robinson's text to transgender lover Lance Twiggs after the murder.

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Tyler Robinson's Lawyer Claims Charlie Kirk 'Spoke Hatefully of Certain Groups of People'

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Source: Law&Crime Trials/YouTube

Kelly blasted attorney Richard Novak for making 'factually incorrect' claims about Kirk.

Novak went on to claim, "It is true that Mr. Kirk spoke hatefully of certain groups of people."

"He spoke hatefully of people who don't have traditional norm-conforming gender identities. He spoke hatefully of people who are not strictly heterosexual. He spoke hatefully of people who have sexual relationships outside of marriage," Novak continued, before Kelly stopped the soundbite to fume, "Okay, that's not true. But first and foremost, what are you bringing that up for?"

"Is this what we're going to hear at the trial? You're going to demonize the decedent, the victim? Are we arguing that Tyler Robinson had a point? Is that truly what you're arguing?" an incredulous Kelly asked.

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Megyn Kelly Tells Richard Novak He was 'Factually Incorrect' About Charlie Kirk

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Source: MEGA

Robinson's attorney tried to paint Kirk as anti-gay and anti-trans, according to Kelly.

"What are you doing? Just trying to poison the judge on the victim, or is that for the cameras and the leftist media out there because Mr. Novak wants to be a star and beloved?" Kelly asked.

She continued, "Well, you're wrong. You were morally wrong to raise that in the context in which you did. And you were wrong on the facts. You were factually incorrect. And I'll just give you a couple of examples."

Kelly went on to play a clip of Kirk at a TPUSA campus event talking to a student who thought she might be transgender.

He told the young woman to be "very cautious" about taking drugs in an effort to change her body, urging her instead to first address what was happening mentally.

The conservative activist encouraged her to seek a diagnosis from someone willing to listen to what she had been through, adding: "My prayer for you...I actually want to see you be comfortable in how you were born," as Kelly directed her ire at Novak, noting, "Doesn't sound so hateful to me."

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Megyn Kelly Tells Richard Novak to Do His 'Homework' on Who Charlie Kirk Really Was

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Source: MEGA

Kelly played clips in hopes of contradicting Novak's claims in open court.

"As for dealing with g---, you don't know what you're talking about, Mr. Novak. Do your homework," Kelly huffed, then played a clip of Kirk challenging a student who expressed anti-g-- views while claiming to be a proud Donald Trump supporter.

After the student admitted he was "sickened" that a g-- man had spoken at Trump's convention, Kirk shot back: "Then you're not a Trump supporter, my friend. Thank you very much."

Kelly noted about Kirk's assassination on September 10, 2025, "This time last year, Charlie had eight days left to live."

"His voice was silenced forever, prosecutors and police say, by Tyler Robinson. And we will not allow that man's lawyer or anyone else to bastardize Charlie's views on life, love, or anything else," she added.

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