Tyler Robinson Judge Rules Case Can Proceed to Trial — as Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer Faces Possible Death Penalty if Convicted

Tuesday's closing arguments were the final step in the pretrial process, which included a week-long hearing earlier last month that served almost as a trial of its own, as both prosecutors and defense attorneys called witnesses and had a chance to make their case to Judge Tony Graf for or against a trial.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of allowing cameras in the courtroom to document the proceedings, along with talks about what sort of exhibits attorneys would be allowed to display.

The families of Kirk and Robinson sat in the first few rows of the Provo, Utah, courtroom, as the closing arguments were presented.

According to sources in the courtroom, Kirk's widow, Erika, was seated with her late husband's mother and father, staring intently as the judge addressed the crowd.

When the judge discussed whether still frames from video of the shooting would be shown in court, she briefly held her head in her hands.