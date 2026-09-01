Trump Accused of Using 'Dictator Tactics' to Rig Midterms — As Lawyers Sound Alarm Over Mail-In Ballot Crackdown

In an explosive amicus brief obtained by Radar , filed Tuesday, September 1, in federal court in Massachusetts, Lawyers for the Rule of Law argued the Trump administration's push to restrict mail-in voting represents a "bald-faced grab for power" rather than an effort to protect election integrity.

President Trump has been accused of using "dictator tactics" to tighten his grip on future elections as a new court filing compared his administration's mail-in ballot crackdown to some of history's darkest efforts to suppress voters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lawyers for the Rule of Law accused Trump's administration of pursuing a 'bald-faced grab for power' through its election policies.

The filing was submitted in litigation brought by the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts and others against Trump and his administration over election-related directives affecting mail ballots.

The lawyers claimed the administration is attempting to use the U.S. Postal Service and federal voter databases to prevent certain ballots from being delivered or counted.

Under the directives described in the filing, state and local election officials would be required to submit lists of eligible mail-in voters to the federal government, while citizenship verification would be tied to databases maintained by the Department of Homeland Security.

The brief further claimed USPS would be instructed to only process mail-in or absentee ballots for voters appearing on pre-approved eligibility lists.