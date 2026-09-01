Jill Biden's Final Moments in the White House: Former First Lady Forced to Buy Mementos or Risk Items Being 'Crushed' by Trump Administration

"That's why she was saying, 'What do you want to buy?' Because, and buy it full price, by the way. What do you want to buy? Full price," Jill sneered, about being told to buy the White House memories or lose them forever.

The former educator was told, "The next administration coming in is going to crush everything on these shelves," which Jill scoffed at.

"I mean, it's kind of almost rude and arrogant, right?" she asked Ferguson, who agreed with her.

The Modern Family alum wanted to know, "So, wait, did this happen after (Barack) Obama's administration as well?" but Jill didn't know whether the former First Family's possessions were also disposed of when Trump moved into the White House for the first time in 2017.

"But they warned me it was happening after ours," she noted.