Trump Scores Supreme Court Win Over $400M White House Ballroom — As Prez Allowed to Continue Construction on 'Fortress'

The Monday, August 31 ruling marks the latest development in a lawsuit brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which challenged the massive redevelopment project after the old East Wing was demolished in late 2025.

A federal district judge granted the group a preliminary injunction in March, allowing construction on the underground military installation to continue but largely blocking further work above ground. The D.C. Circuit subsequently upheld the injunction, setting the stage for the Trump administration to take its fight to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has now stayed the injunction, finding the Trump administration is likely to succeed in arguing the preservation group lacks legal standing to challenge the project. However, the justices made clear they were not deciding whether Trump's East Wing project itself is legal.

The stay will allow construction to continue while the administration pursues its anticipated petition asking the Supreme Court to hear the broader case.