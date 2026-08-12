Hillary Clinton Leaks Details About 'Security Safe Rooms Several Floors Down' Underneath the White House as She Bashes Trump's Ballroom Construction
Aug. 12 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Hillary Clinton offered a rare glimpse into the security infrastructure beneath the White House while taking aim at Donald Trump's controversial ballroom construction project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former first lady and secretary of state also questioned what a future president would do with the massive structure if Trump leaves office before the project is finished.
Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump's Ballroom
Speaking on Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway on August 7, Clinton said she was not opposed to the idea of the White House having a ballroom.
"I'm not against the idea of a ballroom. I'm against this ballroom," Clinton said.
She called the construction a "carbuncle on the side" of the White House and said she found the design "so unfortunate looking."
Clinton questioned what the next president would ultimately do with the project, particularly if Trump were to leave office before the ballroom is done.
"What do you do with a half-finished ballroom?" she asked.
Hillary Clinton References Secret Rooms Under White House
The conversation took a turn when Clinton shared what sits beneath the White House.
"We don't know really what's going on underneath it," Clinton said, before referring to areas "several floors down" beneath the White House.
"There are security infrastructures," she continued. "Safe rooms."
Clinton pointed to the aftermath of the September 11 attacks as an example, recalling an image of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and then-Vice President Dick Cheney inside a crowded-looking room.
"That is under the White House," the former first lady revealed.
'A Long List' for the Next President
Clinton suggested the ballroom is only one of several changes she believes a future administration could face when taking over the White House.
"I think we'll have to worry about the Reflecting Pool," Clinton added, arguing that it would not be repaired by the time Trump leaves office.
"There's gonna be a long list," she said.
Hillary Clinton Wants Donald Trump's Gold Decorations Gone
Clinton even joked about what she would like the next administration to tackle once Trump is gone — including the president's obsession with gold.
During the discussion, Swisher asked whether Clinton would "de-gold" some of Trump's additions.
"De-gold the horses," Clinton responded.
"Take down the stick-on gold," she added, claiming the decorations looked extreme up close.
Clinton's criticism of Trump's White House makeover went beyond the ballroom and gold-covered horses.
"It's sad to me — it's sad that it's so tackied up, and it's a reflection of, you know, his narcissistic personality and his need to feel important, including sticking gold embellishments all over the walls of the Oval Office," the former secretary of state said.
"This is a man who... his mind apparently goes to, 'Where can I add more gold?' instead of, 'How do I get out of Iran without looking like the loser that I am?'" she added.