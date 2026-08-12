Hillary Clinton Leaks Details About 'Security Safe Rooms Several Floors Down' Underneath the White House as She Bashes Trump's Ballroom Construction

Speaking on Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway on August 7, Clinton said she was not opposed to the idea of the White House having a ballroom.

"I'm not against the idea of a ballroom. I'm against this ballroom," Clinton said.

She called the construction a "carbuncle on the side" of the White House and said she found the design "so unfortunate looking."

Clinton questioned what the next president would ultimately do with the project, particularly if Trump were to leave office before the ballroom is done.

"What do you do with a half-finished ballroom?" she asked.