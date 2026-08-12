Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Roseanne Barr

'Roseanne' Star Michael Fishman Says Sitcom Was 'Rightfully Canceled' After Roseanne Barr's 'Dehumanizing' and 'Indefensible' Racist Remarks

A photo of Michael Fishman alongside a photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Michael Fishman called out Roseanne Barr's racist post.

Profile Image

Aug. 12 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michael Fishman, who played D.J. Conner on Roseanne, supported the show's cancellation after Roseanne Barr's 2018 racism scandal.

At the time, Barr, 73, accused former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett of looking like the "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby." The star attempted to defend herself from subsequent scrutiny before claiming she made "a bad joke," apologizing and deleting her X account. Despite her apology, Fishman agreed with ABC's decision to cancel the show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Fishman Shuts Down Roseanne Bar Supporter

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Michael Fishman
Source: MEGA

Fishman pushed back against a commenter's defense of the actress.

Article continues below advertisement

Fishman, 44, spoke out in frustration after a fan claimed "the lgbtq and woke c--- took over and started destroying anything it could," causing an end to the show. They referred to Barr as just an "edgy comedian" who was backstabbed by the county.

The commentor added, "Funny thing is even if she was a racist, she had already said more egregious jokes and nobody batted an eye before."

Fishman insisted ABC made the right call, pointing out that even Barr admitted her comments are "indefensible." When the network canceled the renewal, the President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey called her posts "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

He further claimed comments like the one he responded to could lead "to real consequences."

Article continues below advertisement

'There Is No Joke'

A photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Fishman pointed out real life consequences of racist comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Typically, Fishman said he tried to dodge the remarks about the scandal. However, he added, "After eight years, turning the other cheek is not really helping. So, I guess the world failed to learn the lesson, so I'm going to point out – we are perpetuating a lie and people are using a political smoke screen to justify the indefensible."

He explained sentiments like the one shared can lead to real violence against Black individuals, including Trey Reed and Tasha Fortune.

"Dehumanizing people is never a joke," said Fishman.

"See, when we're on stage as comedians or on camera, we have the freedom to say whatever we want but that doesn't mean there's no responsibility and no consequences," he added. "The brilliant comedians help us laugh at the darkest, darkest topics. Sadly, in this case, there was no joke. And the show was rightfully cancelled. It's the last time I'm really going into this."

Article continues below advertisement

Fishman Extends Love to Barr

The cast of 'Roseanne'
Source: MEGA

Fishman still holds a soft spot for his former co-worker.

Article continues below advertisement

Fishman also acknowledged "good people make mistakes."

"And I love the one who made this mistake. I always will. I'll always have compassion and love, and I've shown it continuously, and she helped the world understand that good people can make mistakes."

"But there was no joke. There's only damage and dehumanizing and perpetuating racial tropes. Leads to real-world consequences," he continued. "The only people who are 'backstabbed' were the people who were targeted by the statements. And those who became collateral damage from it."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Kelly Clarkson pokes fun at NBC's strict new HR rules as she jokes about the network's workplace policies.

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun At NBC's Strict New HR Rules

Al Roker and Craig Melvin battle for the top spot on 'Today' as their on-air rivalry intensifies.

EXCLUSIVE: Al Roker and Craig Melvin Battle for 'Today' Top Spot

Article continues below advertisement

Barr Supports Trump-Backed Republican Senator Hopeful

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Ken Paxton
Source: MEGA

Barr backed Ken Paxton for Senate.

Following the show's cancellation, Barr became an open supporter of Republicans.

In May, the comedian was spotted at a rally for the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who won a primary for the United States Senate. She was seen dancing away to the song "Gloria" by Laura Branigan. She also carried her own "Paxton 2026" sign, setting it down in front of her.

Paxton is widely regarded as a prominent leader in the far-right movement in the United States. He was backed by President Donald Trump, who called the Texan a "true MAGA warrior."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.