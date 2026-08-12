'Roseanne' Star Michael Fishman Says Sitcom Was 'Rightfully Canceled' After Roseanne Barr's 'Dehumanizing' and 'Indefensible' Racist Remarks

Fishman, 44, spoke out in frustration after a fan claimed "the lgbtq and woke c--- took over and started destroying anything it could," causing an end to the show. They referred to Barr as just an "edgy comedian" who was backstabbed by the county.

The commentor added, "Funny thing is even if she was a racist, she had already said more egregious jokes and nobody batted an eye before."

Fishman insisted ABC made the right call, pointing out that even Barr admitted her comments are "indefensible." When the network canceled the renewal, the President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey called her posts "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

He further claimed comments like the one he responded to could lead "to real consequences."