Hayden Panettiere Seen With On-Off Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Less Than 24 Hours Before Her Death at 36

Hickerson and Panettiere began dating in 2018 and endured a tumultuous relationship marked by breakups and reconciliations. In May, he publicly admitted he abused the Scream 4 star.

Panettiere, who battled addiction, leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya. Before her tragic passing, Panettiere once wrote that a doctor told her she would be "dead within five years" if she did not stop drinking.

She turned to treatment in 2020, entering an eight-month stay and battling withdrawal symptoms.

The movie star's father confirmed her death and wrote in a heartbreaking statement, "... She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen."