EXCLUSIVE: Trump DOJ Jumps Into $6.9Billion Oklahoma Smelter Court War, Demands Judge Toss State's Lawsuit

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the DOJ argued the project has a "direct impact" on America's economy and national security and asked the court to dismiss Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's lawsuit. Alternatively, the government wants the case put on hold while environmental permitting plays out.

At the center of the dispute is a proposed plant in Inola, Oklahoma, that would produce primary aluminum – metal made directly from raw materials rather than recycled scrap and used in everything from infrastructure to critical military equipment.

The Trump administration argued stopping the project risks "undermining national security."

DOJ said China currently accounts for 59 percent of global primary aluminum production, while the planned Oklahoma facility would become the largest primary aluminum production plant in the United States and more than double the nation's current output.