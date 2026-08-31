EXCLUSIVE: Trump DOJ Jumps Into $6.9Billion Oklahoma Smelter Court War, Demands Judge Toss State's Lawsuit
Aug. 31 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
The Trump administration has jumped into a court battle over a proposed $6.9billion aluminum smelter in Oklahoma – a massive plant that would produce metal used in everything from infrastructure to fighter jets, missiles, and other military equipment – and is demanding a federal judge toss the state's lawsuit seeking to block the project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Justice Department filed a statement of interest on August 27 backing Century Aluminum Company and its plans to build the first new primary aluminum smelter in the United States in more than four decades.
Trump DOJ Jumps Into the Fight
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the DOJ argued the project has a "direct impact" on America's economy and national security and asked the court to dismiss Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's lawsuit. Alternatively, the government wants the case put on hold while environmental permitting plays out.
At the center of the dispute is a proposed plant in Inola, Oklahoma, that would produce primary aluminum – metal made directly from raw materials rather than recycled scrap and used in everything from infrastructure to critical military equipment.
The Trump administration argued stopping the project risks "undermining national security."
DOJ said China currently accounts for 59 percent of global primary aluminum production, while the planned Oklahoma facility would become the largest primary aluminum production plant in the United States and more than double the nation's current output.
National Security Alarm Sounded
The Department of Energy awarded Century up to $500million to help finance the company's $6.9billion plans, according to a declaration submitted alongside DOJ's filing.
Defense officials also warned aluminum produced by the facility is crucial for military aircraft, combat vehicles, naval systems, missiles and satellites.
In a declaration filed with the court, officials warned a disruption in America's aluminum supply could severely limit the country's ability to produce armor, aircraft and munitions during a major conflict.
But Oklahoma's attorney general has painted a different picture.
Oklahoma Raises Pollution Fears
Drummond initially filed suit in Rogers County in June, accusing Century of threatening a public nuisance and pollution before the company moved the fight into federal court.
The state claims the proposed smelter's pending air-quality permit contemplates approximately 425 tons of hydrogen fluoride emissions per year, roughly three miles from Inola homes, schools, and cattle operations.
Oklahoma has also been fighting to return the lawsuit to state court, arguing its claims arise entirely under Oklahoma law.
DOJ Demands Judge Keep Project Alive
DOJ, however, contends the environmental fight is premature because construction has not begun and crucial permitting decisions remain outstanding. The government argues environmental regulators should first determine what emissions and wastewater discharges will actually be permitted.
The administration said the judge should either dismiss Oklahoma's lawsuit without prejudice or freeze proceedings until the Clean Air Act permitting process is complete.
Regardless, DOJ urged the court to reject Drummond's request for a preliminary injunction that could stop the project from moving forward.
The battle now leaves a federal judge weighing Oklahoma's pollution concerns against the Trump administration's push to keep the massive project alive.