'Just Get a Divorce': Megyn Kelly Accuses Michelle Obama of 'Trying to Humiliate' Barack by Sharing Intimate Details About Their Daughters

The 55-year-old called the former first lady, 62, a "stone-hearted sociopath" after playing a video of Michelle recalling how the former president was trying to hold back tears after dropping their eldest daughter, Malia , off at college.

Megyn Kelly lashed out at Michelle Obama for making a "humiliating" imitation of her husband, Barack Obama , attempting to cry, and urged the couple to "get a divorce," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly played a clip from an October 2025 episode of Michelle's IMO podcast, where she confessed, "So, we’re doing all the college stuff. Making her bed, because whenever they went to camp or somewhere, I said, ‘I’ll make your bed once...really neat and nice, and then that’s it.' Got her room all set up. And you could tell Barack was totally clueless. He didn’t know where to be."

Michelle then appeared to mock Barack's handiness, claiming, "We gave him a lamp from Ikea and said, ‘Put it together.' There was nothing to put together, but he was over there with his lamp for like two hours.”

The Becoming author described getting emotional in their motorcade while leaving Malia behind for the last time, saying she was "waving goodbye...I’m crying.”