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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

'Just Get a Divorce': Megyn Kelly Accuses Michelle Obama of 'Trying to Humiliate' Barack by Sharing Intimate Details About Their Daughters

Photo of Megyn Kelly, Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly told Barack Obama to divorce 'stone-hearted' Michelle and find someone who really loves him.

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Aug. 31 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly lashed out at Michelle Obama for making a "humiliating" imitation of her husband, Barack Obama, attempting to cry, and urged the couple to "get a divorce," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 55-year-old called the former first lady, 62, a "stone-hearted sociopath" after playing a video of Michelle recalling how the former president was trying to hold back tears after dropping their eldest daughter, Malia, off at college.

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Michelle Obama Told 'Humiliating' Story About Husband Barack

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Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTiube

Kelly played a video of Michelle Obama appearing to mock her husband.

Kelly played a clip from an October 2025 episode of Michelle's IMO podcast, where she confessed, "So, we’re doing all the college stuff. Making her bed, because whenever they went to camp or somewhere, I said, ‘I’ll make your bed once...really neat and nice, and then that’s it.' Got her room all set up. And you could tell Barack was totally clueless. He didn’t know where to be."

Michelle then appeared to mock Barack's handiness, claiming, "We gave him a lamp from Ikea and said, ‘Put it together.' There was nothing to put together, but he was over there with his lamp for like two hours.”

The Becoming author described getting emotional in their motorcade while leaving Malia behind for the last time, saying she was "waving goodbye...I’m crying.”

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'She's Looking to Humiliate Him'

Phot of Megyn Kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTiube

Kelly claimed Michelle Obama looks for ways to 'humiliate' her husband.

Michelle then shared, “We’re driving back to Air Force One in the motorcade; we’re a little quiet, and I hear" and started making snorting noises.

"And I had to look over and be like...and the agents are like, ‘Sir, are you okay?’ And he’s like," as she once again made snorting and sniffling noises. Michelle then sneered about her husband, "Just do it. Just cry, let it go."

"That's unbelievable. Like, honestly, she's looking to humiliate him – I just, the imitation of him choking up," Kelly scoffed after the clip was finished.

"Obviously he's the sentimental one between the two of them. I think the reason he was probably trying to hold it in is because he's married to a stone-hearted sociopath who clearly felt almost nothing there," she huffed to guest Jesse Kelly.

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Megyn Kelly to Michelle Obama: 'Just Get a Divorce'

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama with Barack at the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament.

"Just get a divorce. Like the children are grown. Get a divorce. Barack Obama would have no trouble finding someone to actually love him, root for him, and have stars in her eyes for him. No trouble whatsoever," Megyn noted.

"They should get a divorce. Honestly, it's very clear they don't love each other. She's not capable of loving him. And how can he love just this steaming heap of nastiness? Like, no one's in love with a steaming heap of negativity. That's all she is about everything," the former Fox News host sniped.

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Megyn Kelly Claims Michelle Obama 'Hates Everything'

Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama recently admitted how she 'doesn't miss' her daughters and loves having her life to herself.

Megyn went on to call out how Michelle has complained endlessly about her eight years in the White House, from having to pay for food to needing a three-person glam squad.

"Like I say, it's not just him. It's not just the children. Time as first lady. My God. Like, like she hates everything as far as I can tell, except for her current schedule. That is the one exception," the former Today host griped.

Michelle did admit to loving having her life to herself on the August 26 episode of IMO, telling guest Jon Stewart about daughters Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25, "I don't miss them. I don't."

When The Daily Show host noted how he missed the "meaning and like pattern to my life" that having his kids at home gave him, Stewart asked Michelle if she felt the same way, and she quickly barked, "No."

"I'm good...I have a wonderful pattern. I love my schedule. I have a great schedule, and it's all mine," she admitted.

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