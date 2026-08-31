Rumer Willis Files Emergency Custody Request to Keep Ex-Boyfriend Visits With Daughter Supervised Amid Drug Use Denials

The eldest daughter of Hollywood action star Bruce Willis and Demi Moore alleged in her request that Thomas, 32, has repeatedly violated custody orders and has made "unsafe decisions" with their daughter.

It comes after Thomas claimed in his own court filing the actress is deliberately blocking his access to their daughter, in which he denied Willis’ prior claims that he abused drugs.

In her court filing, she also alleged that her ex — who she dated for about two years — only completed five-and-a-half of his supervised visits with their daughter, which began on June 20, due to disputes with the supervising nannies assigned by the court, as per court documents.

Willis claimed that the issues began after the nanny that was originally assigned to supervise Thomas' visits with Louetta had to stop working due to health issues and Thomas allegedly refused to accept a replacement nanny.