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Home > News > Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis Files Emergency Custody Request to Keep Ex-Boyfriend Visits With Daughter Supervised Amid Drug Use Denials

picture of Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis has filed an emergency custody request.

Aug. 31 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Rumer Willis has filed an emergency custody request to ensure her ex Derek Richard Thomas' visits with their daughter Louetta remain supervised.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Willis, 38, has also asked a judge bar Thomas from having overnight visits with Louetta until a hearing is held, according to legal documents.

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Willis Accuses Ex of Making 'Unsafe Decisions'

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picture of Rumer Willis
Source: MEGA

Willis accused Thomas of only completing five-and-a-half of his supervised visits with their daughter.

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The eldest daughter of Hollywood action star Bruce Willis and Demi Moore alleged in her request that Thomas, 32, has repeatedly violated custody orders and has made "unsafe decisions" with their daughter.

It comes after Thomas claimed in his own court filing the actress is deliberately blocking his access to their daughter, in which he denied Willis’ prior claims that he abused drugs.

In her court filing, she also alleged that her ex — who she dated for about two years — only completed five-and-a-half of his supervised visits with their daughter, which began on June 20, due to disputes with the supervising nannies assigned by the court, as per court documents.

Willis claimed that the issues began after the nanny that was originally assigned to supervise Thomas' visits with Louetta had to stop working due to health issues and Thomas allegedly refused to accept a replacement nanny.

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Thomas 'Walked Daughter in Extreme Heat'

picture of Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas
Source: MEGA

Willis is upset at Thomas's parenting choices.

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At one point, she alleges, he wouldn't allow a court-ordered supervisor into his home.

She also alleged in the documents that in another instance, Thomas left their daughter with the supervising nanny at a Fourth of July parade and later refused to let her into an AirBnB he was staying in at the time.

The following day, her request alleged, the musician refused a visit with Louetta because it was with a nanny who wasn't specified in the court-ordered custody agreement.

She also claimed Thomas' "unsafe decisions" were demonstrated by an alleged incident in which he chose to walk two-and-a-half miles in extreme heat with Louetta instead of taking a car, which allegedly involved him trying to cross a five-lane highway with a 55-mph speed limit.

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Awarded Primary Custody in June

picture of Rumer Willis
Source: MEGA

Willis wants Thomas's overnight visits monitored.

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Willis had been granted primary physical custody of their daughter back in June, with a judge ordering both herself and Thomas at the time to undergo a custody evaluation.

The judge's ruling planned for Thomas' monitored visits to transition to overnight unmonitored visits this month, which Willis is now asking to be pushed back, per court documents.

This comes after she revealed she underwent "terrifying" preventative testing for dementia amid her father Bruce's heartbreaking battle with the condition. She wanted to find out if there's a large possibility she could also develop the same health issues as the Die Hard star, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

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picture of Rumer Willis
Source: MEGA

Willis underwent tests to see if she would get dementia.

Willis told People: "I really miss my dad, I miss a different version of who he was."

"There are some days that are so hard. I try to prioritise being present with where he's at now. The truth is to be strong is to learn to deal with both things at the same time," she continued. "I did a test that tests for your risk of Alzheimer's, which obviously is kind of important."

"I wanted to check it out given my family history," she added. "My result is pretty average, but it also means there is some risk, but it's not crazy."

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