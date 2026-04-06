EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Biggest Battle — The Real Story of How 'Die Hard' Icon is Tragically Convinced His Life is 'Normal'

The 70-year-old Die Hard legend's devoted wife, Emma Heming Willis , says her husband doesn't recognize his worsening condition as he battles frontotemporal dementia . And while it's heartbreaking, he doesn't realize these may be his last days, it's also a blessing.

Bruce Willis is battling severe memory loss from a devastating brain disease that is slowly stealing his life – yet he remains unaware of his condition and believes everything is "normal," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Emma Heming Willis said Bruce Willis is unaware of his frontotemporal dementia due to 'anosognosia.'

"He never connected the dots that he has this disease, and I'm really happy about that," said Emma, 47. "I'm really happy he doesn't know about it."

Emma explained Bruce's lack of awareness is due to anosognosia, a condition in which the brain cannot recognize its own illness.

The Cleveland Clinic noted anosognosia is extremely common in Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders. While not dangerous on its own, the condition can cause patients to resist treatment.

"People think this might be denial, like they don't want to go to the doctor because they're saying, 'I'm fine, I'm fine,'" Emma said.

"But it's actually the anosognosia that comes into play. It's not denial. Their brain is changing. This is part of the disease."

More than two years after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Bruce is still "very much present in his body," Emma said.

However, recently she made the difficult decision to move him out of their home into a residence where he receives around-the-clock care from a professional team.