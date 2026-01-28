Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Claims Actor 'Doesn't Know' He's Battling Dementia — 'That's the Blessing and the Curse of This'

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming claimed Bruce Willis 'doesn't know' he's battling dementia.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bruce Willis' wife and caregiver Emma Heming has confessed the actor doesn't know he's battling dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a recent podcast appearance, Heming, 47, revealed Willis, 70, "never tapped in" and "never connected the dots" with his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis (FTD).

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: CONVERSATIONS WITH CAM/YOUTUBE

Heming opened up on receiving Willis' diagnosis and how aware he is of his disease.

Heming opened up about her marriage and Willis' diagnosis on the Conversations with Cam podcast with host Cameron Rogers.

She recalled the doctor's appointment when the actor was diagnosed with FTD, and they were given "no treatment, no hope, no roadmap, no support."

After discussing the complexities of FTD and how the disease differs from Alzheimer's, Rogers asked Heming if a person diagnosed with FTD could "progress from certain stages or pillars" of the disease, like behavioral changes.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Heming Explains How Bruce Willis' 'Brain is Changing'

Photo of Emma Heming
Source: CONVERSATIONS WITH CAM/YOUTUBE

Heming said a neurological condition known as anosognosia has prevented Willis' brain from identifying 'what's happening to it.'

Willis' wife explained, "a lot of these types of dementia do at some point start affecting other parts of the brain" before noting "dementia plays out so differently in everybody."

"Does he know that he has FTD? Like people with FTD, are they aware, or is this just what they think is their normal?" asked Rogers.

"I think they think it's this is their normal, and it's not for everybody, but it is, um, there is this term, this neurological condition that sort of comes with FTD and other types of dementia as well called anosognosia, where it's where your brain can't identify what is happening to it," Heming explained.

"So where people think this might be denial, like they don't want to go to the doctor cuz they're like I'm fine. I'm fine. Actually, it's this is the anosognosia that comes into play; it's not denial. It's just that their brain is changing."

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Heming Says She's 'Really Happy' Bruce Willis is Unaware of Disease

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Source: MEGA

Heming confessed she's 'really happy' Willis is unaware of his disease.

"This is a part of the disease," Heming continued. "So you know, I think that's like the blessing and the curse of this is that, um, Bruce never tapped in. He never connected the dots that he had this disease."

Heming added she was "really happy" that her husband was never aware of the extent of his diagnosis.

She also noted Willis is "still very much present in his body" despite his disease.

"We have progressed along with him," she said. "We've adapted along with him."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Kristin Cabot has been facing backlash after a Coldplay kiss-cam moment sparked an internet storm she blamed on booze.

EXCLUSIVE: Coldplay Kiss-Cam Shocker — How Kristin Cabot Ended Up Blaming Her Internet Storm on Booze!

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have been linked again as a 'Dawson's Creek' sequel fuels romance buzz.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dawson's Creek' — The Sequel! How Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Have 'Definitely' Rebooted Their Romance On and Off-Screen

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Source: MEGA

Heming has shared the challenges she's faced acting as Willis' caregiver, including moving him into his own home.

As Radar reported, Heming previously confessed to making the difficult decision to move Willis out of their family home and into his own home down the street, where he received around-the-clock care in a more calming environment.

Heming and Willis share two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. The Die Hard star shares adult daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore.

"This is the best decision for our family. It was the safest one, and our family is now, in essence, thriving," Heming explained. "People don't realize all the needs that go unmet behind closed doors, and now our children's needs are met. They are in a home where they can have play dates and sleepovers, these things that we don't even think about. Their world is completely opened up, and so has my husband's."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.