Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Claims Actor 'Doesn't Know' He's Battling Dementia — 'That's the Blessing and the Curse of This'

During a recent podcast appearance, Heming, 47, revealed Willis, 70, "never tapped in" and "never connected the dots" with his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis (FTD).

Heming opened up on receiving Willis' diagnosis and how aware he is of his disease.

After discussing the complexities of FTD and how the disease differs from Alzheimer's, Rogers asked Heming if a person diagnosed with FTD could "progress from certain stages or pillars" of the disease, like behavioral changes.

She recalled the doctor's appointment when the actor was diagnosed with FTD, and they were given "no treatment, no hope, no roadmap, no support."

Heming opened up about her marriage and Willis' diagnosis on the Conversations with Cam podcast with host Cameron Rogers.

Willis' wife explained, "a lot of these types of dementia do at some point start affecting other parts of the brain" before noting "dementia plays out so differently in everybody."

"Does he know that he has FTD? Like people with FTD, are they aware, or is this just what they think is their normal?" asked Rogers.

"I think they think it's this is their normal, and it's not for everybody, but it is, um, there is this term, this neurological condition that sort of comes with FTD and other types of dementia as well called anosognosia, where it's where your brain can't identify what is happening to it," Heming explained.

"So where people think this might be denial, like they don't want to go to the doctor cuz they're like I'm fine. I'm fine. Actually, it's this is the anosognosia that comes into play; it's not denial. It's just that their brain is changing."