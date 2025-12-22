Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Gives Devastating Update on Family's Christmas Plans Amid 'Dying' Actor's Dementia Battle

"For me, the holidays carry memories of Bruce being at the center of it all. He loved this time of year – the energy, family time, the traditions. He was the pancake-maker, the get-out-in-the-snow-with-the-kids guy, the steady presence moving through the house as the day unfolded," Heming reminisced in a blog post about happier times with her husband and their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

"There was comfort in the routine of knowing exactly how the day would go, especially since I’m a creature of habit. Dementia doesn’t erase those memories. But it does create space between then and now. And that space can ache," she told readers.

Heming previously revealed in September that her husband's frontotemporal dementia had advanced to a level where she was no longer able to be his primary caregiver, and that Bruce was living separately from the family.