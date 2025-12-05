Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Holiday Heartbreak — Actor's Family Prepares for Devastating 'Last' Christmas as His Dementia Battle Worsens

Photo of Bruce Willis and family
Source: @demimoore/instagram

Bruce Willis' family are expected to go all-out for Christmas this year as his dementia progresses.

Dec. 5 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Beloved actor Bruce Willis is being showered with love this holiday season by his devoted wife Emma Heming and family as his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis progresses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed the Die Hard star's family "feels incredibly blessed to still have" Willis, 70, with them and are soaking up most of what could potentially be his "last Christmas."

Family Prepares for Possibility of Willis' 'Last Christmas'

Photo of Bruce Willis and family
Source: @demimoore/instagram

An insider said Willis' 'whole family feels incredibly blessed' he's alive to celebrate the holidays with them.

"The whole family feels incredibly blessed to still have Bruce here for the holidays, and this could be his last Christmas," an insider said.

"He was always the ultimate Santa Claus. He used to go so over the top with gifts," the source continued. "Now they see this as their chance to give him some of that immense love and TLC back."

Willis was recently spotted in a rare public outing with a caretaker. The actor appeared to be in good spirits as he strolled along a Los Angeles beachfront while holding onto the caretaker's hand.

Willis Moves Into Separate Home With 24/7 Care

Photo of Bruce Willis
Source: MEGA

The insider noted, sadly, this could be the 'Die Hard' star's 'last Christmas' as his condition declines.

The peaceful sighting came after Heming, 47, who shares daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with Willis, opened up about her decision to move her husband out of their family home and into a one-story house down the street, where he receives 24/7 care.

Heming confessed the change was the "hardest thing," but Willis' diagnosis "receives a calm and serene atmosphere."

She explained: "We have two young children, and it was important that they had a home that supported their needs and that Bruce could have a place that supported his needs."

Photo of Bruce Willis, Emma Heming and daughters
Source: @emmahemingwilis/instagram

The entire family, including Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, are expected to spend the holiday together in LA.

As Radar reported, Willis retired from acting in 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects communication. His family later revealed he was diagnosed with progressive FTD in February 2023.

Since his diagnosis, Heming has stepped up as his full-time caregiver and subsequently has become an advocate for caregivers. She's also joined forces with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, 63, who shares adult daughters Tallulah, 31, Rumer, 37, and Scout, 34, with the legendary movie star.

Together, the entire family has rallied around Willis in an effort to fill his days with as much love and support as possible, and this upcoming holiday is expected to be no different.

Willis' Family Plan on Making Christmas Extra Special

Photo of Bruce Willis and family
Source: @demimoore/instagram

The source noted the family wants to do 'all the family traditions like matching pajamas on Christmas morning.'

"They want to do all the family traditions like matching pajamas on Christmas morning and opening presents," the insider claimed. "It's likely they will all stay put in Los Angeles since everything is set up here for Bruce's comfort – and that's really the priority."

"Everything they do revolves around keeping him happy and making sure he's always surrounded by love," the source noted. "Of course, there's sadness over Bruce's decline, but they are leading with joy and gratitude and treating this time with him as a gift to be cherished."

As Radar reported, Heming admitted the holiday season has been "joyous" but "difficult" as Willis' health deteriorates.

After noting her husband "loved Christmas" and their daughters "love celebrating it with him," she confessed this year "just looks different, so we've kind of adapted to that."

