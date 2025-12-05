EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Holiday Heartbreak — Actor's Family Prepares for Devastating 'Last' Christmas as His Dementia Battle Worsens

"The whole family feels incredibly blessed to still have Bruce here for the holidays, and this could be his last Christmas," an insider said.

"He was always the ultimate Santa Claus. He used to go so over the top with gifts," the source continued. "Now they see this as their chance to give him some of that immense love and TLC back."

Willis was recently spotted in a rare public outing with a caretaker. The actor appeared to be in good spirits as he strolled along a Los Angeles beachfront while holding onto the caretaker's hand.