Bruce Willis' Family Heartache: 'Dying' Actor's Wife Emma Heming Admits Celebrating Holidays Is 'Different' as His Dementia Battle Worsens

Emma, 47, dished to a news outlet Bruce, 70, "loved Christmas" and she and their children "love celebrating it with him."

"It just looks different, so we've kind of adapted to that," she reiterated.

The Pulp Fiction star has been in the thick of a health crisis since getting diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, followed by frontotemporal dementia.

While Emma confessed holidays for families of those with dementia can be "so hard," she insisted it's important to "put Die Hard on because it's a Christmas movie."