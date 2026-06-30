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EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis' Ex Rips Her as Bad Mom — Former Lover Bashes Ailing Bruce Willis' Girl for 'Exploiting' Their Toddler

Rumer Willis' ex has accused her of exploiting their toddler while criticizing her parenting.
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis' ex has accused her of exploiting their toddler while criticizing her parenting.

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June 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Following the scorched-earth attack by Demi Moore against Derek Richard Thomas, the ex of her daughter Rumer Willis, he has blasted back, accusing Willis of exposing their toddler Louetta to "adult sexual humor" by putting the then 2-year-old in a toilet paper commercial "not appropriate" for the tot.

In a fiery court filing, RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest in the former couple's brutal legal battle for custody, Thomas charges that Willis' "coordinated media strategy and its harm to Louetta [now 3] in the ad are a serious concern."

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Commercial Sparks Custody Clash

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Derek Richard Thomas objected to Rumer Willis featuring Louetta in a PlantPaper ad he described as containing 'adult sexual humor.'
Source: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Derek Richard Thomas objected to Rumer Willis featuring Louetta in a PlantPaper ad he described as containing 'adult sexual humor.'

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"On Feb. 22, 2026, I sent [Rumer] a written objection to Louetta's appearance in paid commercial advertising, noting a specific ad which contained adult sexual humor that was not appropriate context for a two-year-old," he charges in the filing.

The supposedly harmful commercial on Facebook for PlantPaper, a plant-based, toxin-free product, features Willis, 37, dressed as a polar bear, with the toddler sitting on her lap.

Willis starts off saying: "I want to talk to you about anal... health," and then praises the toilet paper as "100 percent nontoxic."

"They don't use bleach," says her child. "That's right, Lou," says Rumer, "and it's lab-tested free of PFAS [chemicals]."

Then the child asks: "Mama, did you poop in the woods?" – a reference to jokes about bears relieving themselves in the forest.

The tot also grabs money while Willis boasts that the toilet paper costs "only about $15 more per year."

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Family Feud Escalates

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Demi Moore accused Thomas of putting his own needs first during the ongoing custody dispute involving Willis and Louetta.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Demi Moore accused Thomas of putting his own needs first during the ongoing custody dispute involving Willis and Louetta.

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Thomas, 40, also charges that Willis split with Louetta from California to Sun Valley, Idaho, without telling him.

His complaint follows RadarOnline.com's explosive story last week when Willis' movie star mom, Moore, 63, blasted Thomas in court documents for showing "no consideration to Rumer, the baby, the process, or anyone" during the child's home birth.

"He always put himself and his needs first. To date that has not changed," adding that he seeks to "control and manipulate" Willis and family members.

Thomas denied grandma Demi's claims along with Willis' accusations of his "incessant domestic abuse," drug use and behavior that's "bizarre, erratic, scary and chaotic."

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Attorney Denies Abuse Claims

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Attorney Michael J. Kretzmer claimed Willis has obstructed Thomas' relationship with daughter, Louetta.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Attorney Michael J. Kretzmer claimed Willis has obstructed Thomas' relationship with daughter, Louetta.

His attorney, Michael J. Kretzmer, said Willis "has actively obstructed a father's relationship with his daughter for no valid reason," blasting her allegations as "full of falsities."

"Derek is not a drug addict ... There's never been any domestic violence. She's making stuff up left and right ... She leaves the country, she leaves the state, she won't tell anybody where the child is, and the father is certainly entitled to know all that stuff.

"This is all aimed at excising this father from the child's life."

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