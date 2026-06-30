EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis' Ex Rips Her as Bad Mom — Former Lover Bashes Ailing Bruce Willis' Girl for 'Exploiting' Their Toddler

"On Feb. 22, 2026, I sent [Rumer] a written objection to Louetta's appearance in paid commercial advertising, noting a specific ad which contained adult sexual humor that was not appropriate context for a two-year-old," he charges in the filing.

The supposedly harmful commercial on Facebook for PlantPaper, a plant-based, toxin-free product, features Willis, 37, dressed as a polar bear, with the toddler sitting on her lap.

Willis starts off saying: "I want to talk to you about anal... health," and then praises the toilet paper as "100 percent nontoxic."

"They don't use bleach," says her child. "That's right, Lou," says Rumer, "and it's lab-tested free of PFAS [chemicals]."

Then the child asks: "Mama, did you poop in the woods?" – a reference to jokes about bears relieving themselves in the forest.

The tot also grabs money while Willis boasts that the toilet paper costs "only about $15 more per year."