Chilling Jailhouse Footage Shows Ohio Mom After Arrest Over Alleged Torture of 16 Kids Rescued From 'House of Horrors'
Sept. 1 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Chilling jailhouse video captured trembling and terrified-looking Elizabeth Siders as the accused monster mom was hauled into an Ohio lockup after officials arrested her and three relatives for allegedly torturing 16 children in their house of horrors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The surveillance footage, obtained by Plunder True Crime, exposes the apparently bewildered 33-year-old as she, her husband Gary Siders Jr., 36, and her in-laws, Christina, 67, and Gary Sr., 73, were booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Elizabeth Siders' Behavior After Arrest
Elizabeth, clad in a baggy pink T-shirt, dark-colored sweats, and pink sandals, is seen looking downcast as she awaits her turn to be searched by female officers.
In another clip, wet-haired Elizabeth – dressed in orange scrubs – seems to cower with her hands clasped in her lap as she answers an officer's questions.
In her booking file, Elizabeth is listed as a mom of 18, which is believed to be a reference to her and Gary Jr.'s conjoined twin girls, Faith and Bailey, who died prematurely.
A Horrifying Scene
According to authorities, the four suspects were collared after the children, ranging in age from a 1½-year-old baby to 18 years old, were rescued from a Vinton County home choked with garbage, human waste, and bugs. Investigators reportedly had to wear protective masks to enter the squalid five-room, one-bathroom hovel because of its overpowering stench.
Ohio's attorney general called the scene "pure evil," saying the kids were more like neglected wild animals than family members.
The footage also shows the other Siders in custody, including Gary Jr., who was alleged in a booking file to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and appears to point out his multiple tattoos to an officer.
Legal Charges and Custody Status
The children are now in state custody, while doctors, social workers, and investigators begin the difficult task of assisting them.
The suspects are each charged with multiple felony counts of child endangerment.
Gary Sr. was released and placed on a recognizance bond due to requiring medical treatment, while the other three remain behind bars on bonds of $300,000 apiece.
All have pleaded not guilty, and a judge ordered them to have no contact with one another or the children while the criminal case proceeds.