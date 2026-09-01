Chilling Jailhouse Footage Shows Ohio Mom After Arrest Over Alleged Torture of 16 Kids Rescued From 'House of Horrors'

The surveillance footage, obtained by Plunder True Crime , exposes the apparently bewildered 33-year-old as she, her husband Gary Siders Jr. , 36, and her in-laws, Christina , 67, and Gary Sr., 73, were booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Chilling jailhouse video captured trembling and terrified-looking Elizabeth Siders as the accused monster mom was hauled into an Ohio lockup after officials arrested her and three relatives for allegedly torturing 16 children in their house of horrors , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Elizabeth, clad in a baggy pink T-shirt, dark-colored sweats, and pink sandals, is seen looking downcast as she awaits her turn to be searched by female officers.

In another clip, wet-haired Elizabeth – dressed in orange scrubs – seems to cower with her hands clasped in her lap as she answers an officer's questions.

In her booking file, Elizabeth is listed as a mom of 18, which is believed to be a reference to her and Gary Jr.'s conjoined twin girls, Faith and Bailey, who died prematurely.