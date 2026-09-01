Thomas Massie Trolled by Critics For Not Naming Trump as Epstein 'Co-Conspirator' During Blistering Speech
Sept. 1 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Thomas Massie has been trolled by critics on social media after he failed to mention President Trump as a "co-conspirator" of Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Kentucky Republican took the House floor in Washington, D.C., on Monday, August 31, and accused 14 people of being the predator's "co-conspirators" who he said should be investigated and prosecuted.
Critics Go Off: 'You Forgot Donald Trump!'
Some of the names Massie mentioned included billionaire Leon Black, magician David Copperfield, lingerie mogul Les Wexner, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, Epstein assistant Lesley Groff, ex-JPMorgan Chase executive Jes Staley, and others. However, the president escaped Massie's wrath, and critics took notice.
"Hey bud, you forgot to start by naming Donald Trump," one person said, and another added, "Didn't say Trump. Why not?
A user raged, "Don't forget Don the Con," and a commentator noted, "You missed Donald Trump! The most notorious."
During his speech, Massie also launched a discharge petition to force a House vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which would expand access to federal Epstein records for victims, members of Congress, and state prosecutors. It would also allow new court challenges over material the Justice Department has withheld or redacted.
Epstein and Trump's Relationship
Massie's discharge petition will need 218 House signatures before supporters can move to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II.
Trump, who was photographed and captured with the convicted s-- offender on several different occasions, has denied ever being close to Epstein, despite once labeling him a "terrific guy." The two were reportedly close between the 1980s and 2000s, as they ran in elite Manhattan social circles.
Epstein's home in Palm Beach was also a short drive from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he was a frequent guest.
Biographer Michael Wolff, who used Epstein as the source for his book Fire and Fury, previously claimed the financier was afraid of Trump.
'There Was a Level of Personal Fear There'
"When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president," Wolff claimed on his podcast. "Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him."
And in a 2017 interview Wolff had with Epstein, the author recalled: "When Epstein and I were talking about this, Trump was now the president of the United States, and I think frightening. Because the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump."
“But I couldn’t help but feel that there was a level of personal fear there," Wolff claimed.
As for Massie, who once branded the White House the "Epstein administration, " his feud with Trump has been publicized in the last couple of months.
Thomas Massie's Fight
The 55-year-old is one of the few Republicans who have openly pushed back against Trump and some of his controversial decisions. In May, the president endorsed Ed Gallrein in his race against Massie in the GOP House primary.
Gallrein, who said he would support Trump, accused Massie of siding with the "radical left" over the Republicans before defeating him. The president had also labeled Massie a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."
Massie, however, is not alone in his fight against the 80-year-old president, as he has been joined by former MAGA notable Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson.