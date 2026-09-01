Thomas Massie Trolled by Critics For Not Naming Trump as Epstein 'Co-Conspirator' During Blistering Speech

"When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president," Wolff claimed on his podcast. "Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him."

And in a 2017 interview Wolff had with Epstein, the author recalled: "When Epstein and I were talking about this, Trump was now the president of the United States, and I think frightening. Because the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump."

“But I couldn’t help but feel that there was a level of personal fear there," Wolff claimed.

As for Massie, who once branded the White House the "Epstein administration, " his feud with Trump has been publicized in the last couple of months.