Trump's Secret Calls With Epstein Exposed: Vile Pedo's Former Assistant Claims She 'Arranged' Phone Conversations Between the Pair Years Before The Don's White House Run
June 10 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime assistant has revealed she personally arranged phone calls between the s-x creep and Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report, years before the Don became the prez.
Lesley Groff worked for Epstein for roughly 18 years, starting in 2001, and spilled her secrets in a closed-door interview on Tuesday, June 9, with the ongoing House Oversight Committee investigation.
Epstein's Assistant Tells All
Groff was never charged with any wrongdoing, but was referred to in one class action lawsuit as "Epstein’s secretary who made travel arrangements for the girls, tended to their living needs, and scheduled massage sessions." She was also named as an un-indicted co-conspirator as part of Epstein’s 2008 non-prosecution agreement.
Trump has insisted he cut off ties with Epstein years before the disgraced financier was found dead in his cell, but Democrats have repeatedly questioned the true nature of their relationship, and Groff's comments could be crucial to the investigation.
"I believe she referred to a time before, before Mr. Trump was president, that she did arrange for multiple phone calls between the two," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told reporters after Groff testified.
Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) also said that Groff told the panel that "she arranged calls for them to connect."
The Trump Administration Fires Back
After the hearing, the White House fired back in a statement, "Just as President Trump has said, he's been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein.
"And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him."
The president has long denied his relationship with Epstein, stating he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and ended their friendship after the pedo repeatedly hired away his spa workers for his nefarious acts.
Trump's name popped up more than 1,000 times in the big Epstein document dump, including one document in which a confidential source claimed the real estate tycoon met with the sick pedophile in the Spring of 2015, just before Trump announced his run for president.
"In the spring of 2015, Trump had just been to Epstein’s property for lunch," an unknown person whose name was redacted relayed. That June, Trump announced his run for president.
Trump opened up about his fallout with Epstein last year, telling reporters, "People were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn't know that."
The politician continued: "And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.' Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people. And he was fine. Then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'out of here.'"
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White House Blasts 'False Allegations'
The White House has downplayed Trump's mentions in the document, saying in a statement, "This is nothing more than a false allegation that has no basis in reality."
The spokesperson noted that the Justice Department's document release included tips from members of the public that "may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents, or videos."
The DOJ previously stated about the president's name turning up in the files, "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."