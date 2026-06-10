Trump's Secret Calls With Epstein Exposed: Vile Pedo's Former Assistant Claims She 'Arranged' Phone Conversations Between the Pair Years Before The Don's White House Run

Groff was never charged with any wrongdoing, but was referred to in one class action lawsuit as "Epstein’s secretary who made travel arrangements for the girls, tended to their living needs, and scheduled massage sessions." She was also named as an un-indicted co-conspirator as part of Epstein’s 2008 non-prosecution agreement.

Trump has insisted he cut off ties with Epstein years before the disgraced financier was found dead in his cell, but Democrats have repeatedly questioned the true nature of their relationship, and Groff's comments could be crucial to the investigation.

"I believe she referred to a time before, before Mr. Trump was president, that she did arrange for multiple phone calls between the two," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told reporters after Groff testified.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) also said that Groff told the panel that "she arranged calls for them to connect."