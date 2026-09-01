'The View' Co-Hosts Did Not Receive Pay Raises for New Season — as 'Keeping Their Jobs' Should Be Considered a 'Win'
Sept. 1 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
While the cast of The View has been revealed for its 30th season, returning panelists reportedly were not offered any extra money for the gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When the show comes back from summer break on September 8, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin will all be at the table.
'Nobody Got A Raise'
"Nobody took a pay cut, but nobody got a raise," a show source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Naughty But Nice Substack.
The spy added, "The message was simple: We love you, we want you back, but the check isn’t getting bigger."
The six ladies were all confirmed to be returning when the show released its season 30 promo on August 27. Each of the co-hosts had individual shots crowing about the show reaching 30 seasons, with Behar, 83, snarking, "30 years on The View. Really? I feel like I've been here since my prom," while the announcer teased "surprise" guests during premiere week.
Keeping Their Jobs With No Pay Cut Is 'the Win'
Shuter pointed out that Goldberg, 70, still pulls down a massive salary for her four-day workweek, as she doesn't appear on the Friday episodes, hauling in a whopping $8 million as the panel's moderator.
Behar, who was on the show's first 16 seasons before sitting out for two and returning, reportedly commands an impressive $7 million per year haul.
But the days of multimillion-dollar contracts for daytime TV are becoming a thing of the past as the medium slowly dies off thanks to streaming and other viewing options
"Once upon a time, a hit show reaching Season 30 meant every agent walked in demanding another million," a TV source told Shuter. "Those days are over. In today’s TV business, keeping your job and your salary is the win."
'Television Economics Have Changed'
“This isn’t about ABC not valuing them," the insider noted. "They’re extremely well paid. But television economics have changed. Automatic raises simply aren’t automatic anymore."
Hostin, 57, reportedly pulls down a lucrative $1.6 million annual salary, with Haines, 48, right behind at $1.5 million.
Political commentator Navarro, 54, works part-time, usually on Mondays and Fridays, but she reportedly still gets paid $250,000, while Griffin, 37, the newest member, who joined the show in 2022, reportedly makes a mid-six-figure sum.
Past Shakeups on 'The View'
The show hasn't seen a major cast shakeup since Meghan McCain dramatically quit in 2021 despite having two years remaining on her contract. The outspoken Republican firebrand was eventually replaced in the show's conservative seat by Griffin.
Meghan has been highly critical of the show since, even writing about how the hosts handled their interview with Vice President J.D. Vance in a June 16 post on X.
"My biggest takeaway from Vance on The View is honestly how s----- and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE. After all these years, they still get basic facts wrong, flub easy questions, and can’t get through a segment without yelling at each other," the Bad Republican author shared. "Vance handled it all very well."