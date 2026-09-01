'The View' Co-Hosts Did Not Receive Pay Raises for New Season — as 'Keeping Their Jobs' Should Be Considered a 'Win'

"Nobody took a pay cut, but nobody got a raise," a show source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Naughty But Nice Substack.

The spy added, "The message was simple: We love you, we want you back, but the check isn’t getting bigger."

The six ladies were all confirmed to be returning when the show released its season 30 promo on August 27. Each of the co-hosts had individual shots crowing about the show reaching 30 seasons, with Behar, 83, snarking, "30 years on The View. Really? I feel like I've been here since my prom," while the announcer teased "surprise" guests during premiere week.