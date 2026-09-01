EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon's 'Serious' Romance With Cristina Raines Before Meeting Wife

Harmon dated the model-actress in the early 1980s after they met several years prior while working on the television series Centennial. They became co-stars once again in 1980 when they both starred in NBC's Flamingo Road.

"It lasted for several years and was pretty serious," a source shared with Radar of their romance.

Although their relationship didn't last, their friendship remained cordial.

"Tina taught me how to stop and notice the oak trees and smell the flowers," Harmon said in 1986. "She will always be a very special lady to me."