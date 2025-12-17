Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Harmon, 74, Plots Big Hollywood Comeback — 'NCIS' Return Made TV Icon Realize How Much 'He Misses the Buzz of Being on Set'

Mark Harmon has been plotting a Hollywood comeback after his 'NCIS' return made him realize he misses the buzz on set.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Fan favorite Mark Harmon's guest-star spot on NCIS has whetted his appetite for a major career comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The star, who retired from the show four years ago, reprised his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the first-ever NCIS and NCIS: Origins crossover episode on November 11.

Mark Misses the Spotlight

Pam Dawber is relieved husband, Mark Harmon, is returning to work after growing restless at home.
Source: MEGA

"It's made him realize how much he misses being in front of the camera," said an insider about the 74-year-old, who starred on NCIS for 18 seasons before exiting the series in 2021.

"He had such a wonderful time being back on set, and now he's saying he wants to do more acting."

According to the insider, the veteran actor isn't the only one excited about his return to work. Longtime wife Pam Dawber is going nuts with him "twiddling his thumbs at home" all day long.

"Mark tried to enjoy the downtime, but the truth is, he was bored out of his mind. He misses the routine, the crew, the fans, the whole buzz of being on set," the insider added.

"Pam will be the first to tell you she's glad he's getting out of the house again."

Jamie Lee Curtis previously worked with Harmon on the film 'Freakier Friday,' which renewed his interest in movies.
Source: MEGA

She'll no doubt be happy to hear that the NCIS team is trying to lure him to come back on a more full-time basis. And while he's not closing the door on doing more guest-star spots, he also wants to try other things.

The source said: "He wants to stretch himself, so he's even started looking at projects outside the NCIS universe – he's more interested in doing movies."

He had a great time shooting Freakier Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis last year and he's now set his sights on more big-screen roles.

Not Ready To Retire

The 'NCIS' team is encouraging Harmon to consider a fuller return following his recent guest appearance.
Source: MEGA

The source shared: "Mark says he's got plenty of gas left in the tank and clearly there's a whole legion of fans who still want to watch him.

"While he's not looking for another 18-year grind, he's open to the right project to help keep him busy and inspired.

"He's turning 75 next year, but truth is he's just not ready to retire, he probably never will be."

