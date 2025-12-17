"It's made him realize how much he misses being in front of the camera," said an insider about the 74-year-old, who starred on NCIS for 18 seasons before exiting the series in 2021.

"He had such a wonderful time being back on set, and now he's saying he wants to do more acting."

According to the insider, the veteran actor isn't the only one excited about his return to work. Longtime wife Pam Dawber is going nuts with him "twiddling his thumbs at home" all day long.

"Mark tried to enjoy the downtime, but the truth is, he was bored out of his mind. He misses the routine, the crew, the fans, the whole buzz of being on set," the insider added.

"Pam will be the first to tell you she's glad he's getting out of the house again."