EXCLUSIVE: Mark Harmon's TV Comeback — 'NCIS' Cast and Crew 'Bracing for Chaos' Over His Return

Mark Harmon has made a massive splash with his return to the NCIS universe – but colleagues are said to be bracing for chaos knowing he'll throw his weight around and push everyone to their limits in a make-or-break bid to save the franchise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Mark officially retired and said he wouldn't be coming back, so the fact that he's doing this says a lot about where his head is at," an insider said. "It isn't about having fun or taking another victory lap, he's coming back because he feels a real responsibility to get the franchise back on track."