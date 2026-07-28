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Home > Exclusives > Mark Harmon
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EXCLUSIVE: Mark Harmon's TV Comeback — 'NCIS' Cast and Crew 'Bracing for Chaos' Over His Return

mark harmon tv comeback ncis cast crew
Source: MEGA

Mark Harmon's TV comeback rattles the 'NCIS' cast and crew as his return stirs tensions.

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July 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Mark Harmon has made a massive splash with his return to the NCIS universe – but colleagues are said to be bracing for chaos knowing he'll throw his weight around and push everyone to their limits in a make-or-break bid to save the franchise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Mark officially retired and said he wouldn't be coming back, so the fact that he's doing this says a lot about where his head is at," an insider said. "It isn't about having fun or taking another victory lap, he's coming back because he feels a real responsibility to get the franchise back on track."

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Mark Harmon is returning to the 'NCIS' franchise with a regular role in Season 3 of 'NCIS: Origins.'
Source: BT1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Mark Harmon is returning to the 'NCIS' franchise with a regular role in Season 3 of 'NCIS: Origins.'

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NCIS averaged 7.85million viewers during its 2024-2025 season, suffering a loss of 9.7million eyeballs from the previous year. The show, which had been CBS' most-watched scripted series for years, also lost that status to Tracker, the network's action-drama series starring Justin Hartley.

Harmon, 74, who played Leroy Jethro Gibbs for more than 18 seasons on NCIS, will play an older version of the character in every episode of the third season of NCIS: Origins this fall after appearing in several crossover episodes with the original series in November 2025.

Austin Stowell plays a younger version of Gibbs' character on the Origins series, which Emmy winner Harmon also narrated.

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Mark Harmon's Return Brings Pressure

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Austin Stowell continues portraying a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins.'
Source: KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Austin Stowell continues portraying a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins.'

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"Everyone is grateful that Mark is coming out of retirement to help because they know what a huge boost this is for the show, but there's also a lot of anxiety because nobody expects him to take it easy," said a source.

"He may come across as this quiet, laid-back guy, but behind the scenes he's incredibly driven and expects the same level of commitment from everyone around him."

Harmon isn't just the show's star, he's also an executive producer, "so he's got a huge amount of authority," said the source. "That means there's a ton of pressure to impress him, and with Mark, there's no room for coasting.

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Cast Sweats Harmon's High Expectations

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Sources said Harmon is expected to demand high standards as he returns to the 'NCIS' franchise.
Source: KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Sources said Harmon is expected to demand high standards as he returns to the 'NCIS' franchise.

"He expects 110 percent from everyone on the cast and crew, and if anyone isn't pulling their weight, they'll hear about it," said the source.

It's not a case of him being unfair, as he pushes himself just as hard, it's just that his standards are sky-high, explained the insider, who noted: "Everyone knows he's back to steady the ship, not make friends, so people are definitely sweating."

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