Florida Woman, 31, Killed in Horrific Alligator Attack After Beast Ripped Off Her Arms as Boyfriend Desperately Tried to Save Her
Sept. 1 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
An alligator tore off a woman's arms while her boyfriend struggled to save her, and another friend frantically called for help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's awake, she's awake, she's breathing. I'm watching for the gator right now. He's going away," the friend told the 911 dispatcher.
"How bad is the bite?" the dispatcher asked. "Horrible. One of her arms is completely off. One is attached barely."
The Initial Attack
Tragically, 31-year-old Brittany Clark died on the way to a hospital after being attacked in a Florida river on June 28.
The Orlando woman’s terrifying final moments, and how her boyfriend risked his own life to save her, have been revealed in a harrowing report from the medical examiner’s office.
Clark, her boyfriend Chance Allison, and another friend had been hiking in the Little Big Econ State Forest when they decided to swim in “shoulder-deep water” in the Econlockhatchee River, the report said.
Chance Allison Attempted to Save His Girlfriend From Vicious Attack
"While they were swimming an alligator grabbed [Clark] by her arm and began the 'death roll,'" according to the report. Alligators use a "death roll," twisting on their backs to subdue prey, before pulling the victim underwater to drown them.
"Chance grabbed the alligator trying to get it to release her when it took them both underwater," the report states.
He managed to get the gator to release Clark's arm "for a moment," but it clamped its jaws on her other arm instead, the report said.
"Chance attempted to bring them both to shore when the alligator finally let go, and CPR was started on shore by her boyfriend, and 911 was called."
Explaining the Alligator's Behavior
Screams, cries, and moans could be heard on the chilling 12-minute 911 call after the prehistoric beast ripped Clark's arms from their sockets.
Allison described the situation as "bad, real bad," while urging first responders to "please hurry … she's losing a lot of …" before his voice trailed off.
A trapper later caught and killed two alligators. One beast was 12 feet long, and the other was a 13-footer. DNA taken from both will be analyzed to see if either is the killer gator.
Low water levels and the end of mating season may have contributed to the beast's territorial behavior, officials said.
"Living in Florida, there are alligators in every body of water," said a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
"There is some risk when you swim in the bodies of water in the state of Florida."