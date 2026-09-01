Florida Woman, 31, Killed in Horrific Alligator Attack After Beast Ripped Off Her Arms as Boyfriend Desperately Tried to Save Her

An alligator tore off a woman's arms while her boyfriend struggled to save her, and another friend frantically called for help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's awake, she's awake, she's breathing. I'm watching for the gator right now. He's going away," the friend told the 911 dispatcher.

"How bad is the bite?" the dispatcher asked. "Horrible. One of her arms is completely off. One is attached barely."