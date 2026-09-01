Jaime Pressly Allegedly Kicked Out of Swanky California Hotel for 'Appearing Under the Influence' and 'Dropping F-Bombs'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the My Name Is Earl star, 49, was reportedly asked to leave the Signia by Hilton San Jose days before a scheduled appearance at GalaxyCon after hotel guests complained of her talking loudly on her phone, dropping F-bombs and drinking alcohol, per TMZ .

Jaime Pressly was allegedly kicked out of a California hotel following a disturbance, according to new claims.

Onlookers claimed Pressly appeared to be under the influence as she spoke on the phone and was approached by security guards multiple times before leaving.

She reportedly initially ignored two security guards when they approached her, continuing her 30 minute phone call and holding up a finger to indicate she wasn’t finished.

Witnesses reported hearing the former pin-up say during the call, "Mommy loves you," as well as, "You are the best husband I have ever divorced and you are good to our kids."

Pressly was previously married to entertainment lawyer Simran Singh, with whom she shares twin boys. She also has another son from a previous relationship.