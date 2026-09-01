Jaime Pressly Allegedly Kicked Out of Swanky California Hotel for 'Appearing Under the Influence' and 'Dropping F-Bombs'
Sept. 1 2026, Updated 6:10 p.m. ET
Jaime Pressly was allegedly kicked out of a California hotel following a disturbance, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the My Name Is Earl star, 49, was reportedly asked to leave the Signia by Hilton San Jose days before a scheduled appearance at GalaxyCon after hotel guests complained of her talking loudly on her phone, dropping F-bombs and drinking alcohol, per TMZ.
'Mommy Loves You'
Onlookers claimed Pressly appeared to be under the influence as she spoke on the phone and was approached by security guards multiple times before leaving.
She reportedly initially ignored two security guards when they approached her, continuing her 30 minute phone call and holding up a finger to indicate she wasn’t finished.
Witnesses reported hearing the former pin-up say during the call, "Mommy loves you," as well as, "You are the best husband I have ever divorced and you are good to our kids."
Pressly was previously married to entertainment lawyer Simran Singh, with whom she shares twin boys. She also has another son from a previous relationship.
Actress Led Away by Security
After hanging up, Pressly allegedly approached a woman attending a wedding at the hotel, touched her arm and complained about the security guards.
She reportedly received another phone call after the interaction, before a guard eventually stepped in and told her, "We're done."
The Not Another Teen Movie actress then left the hotel lobby for around 10 minutes to smoke outside before returning, hand in hand with a valet employee.
Witnesses saw the actress return to the bar for another drink before eventually being escorted away by security.
Joining Adult Site at Aged 49
San Jose Police Department were not called to the scene, but Pressly later canceled her GalaxyCon appearance.
The hotel incident comes four months after Pressly joined O---F-ns. The mother-of-three teased subscribers with glamorous and revealing content, promising fans a more unfiltered side of her life.
Pressly told Variety: "I've always believed in evolving with the times. This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention."
"I've loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face-to-face moments made me want to seek options like (this website)."
Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman, who helped consult Jaime on her content launch, added: "Jaime Pressly has the rare mix of mainstream star power and a real audience connection that modern platforms reward. She's an elite entertainer, and fans are going to love what she creates here."
Her bio reads: "This is where things get a little more personal, playful and completely unfiltered. A little sweet, a little wild, always authentic."
The page promises "exclusive photos" and videos, "behind-the-scenes moments from my life," "late-night thoughts,” one-on-one chats, and "the side of me Hollywood doesn't always get to see."