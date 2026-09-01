Jill Biden Admits Joe Was 'Not Her Type' — as Former First Lady Reveals the 'One Look' That Nearly Drove Her Away

Speaking on the Dinner's On Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast, Jill reflected on her days of student teaching and attending the University of Delaware. She received a phone call from Joe, who asked her on a date that she ultimately accepted.

However, she soon learned he wasn't her typical type. "Most of the guys that I dated had long hair, you know, clogs, bell-bottoms," she said.

Jill went on to describe her first impression of Joe when he arrived at her doorstep.

"He comes to the door because I thought, 'Well, he might be interesting,' you know. And so I opened the door, and I took one look at his perfect suit and his leather loafers, and I thought, 'Thank God, this is only one date,'" she recalled. "Because I just couldn't imagine connecting with him."