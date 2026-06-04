Jill Biden Unleashes Fury at Senior Democrats' Spokesman Criticizing Timing of Former First Lady's Memoir Release — 'Say It To My Face!'
June 4 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET
Jill Biden has hit back at former Biden administration spokesman who criticised the timing of her new memoir.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former first lady, 75, is the focus of frustration from particular party members for reopening old wounds tied to the 2024 elections.
'Only One Chapter On Politics'
Her most outspoken critic, former spokesperson for the Biden White House administration Andrew Bates recently told the The New York Post, "I don't see why that painful conversation for the party needed to be publicly reopened right now."
But speaking at a special event in Washington on Wednesday, Jill slammed her naysayers, noting her memoir only "had one chapter on politics" and the rest was about her four years as first lady.
She ranted: "I want to say to Andrew: Call me up, and say it to my face, buddy."
Jill also claimed that she’s as honest with husband Joe Biden as she is with her students after she was read some of the reviews of her teaching from Rate My Professor, where her students noted she was a tough but honest teacher.
'I’m Honest With Him'
"He is the love of my life, but I have to tell you I’m honest with him. Because no one else will be," Jill said of her 83-year-old husband.
She added that she’s the same with their grandchildren.
"I'm trying to make them better — not worse," she said of her tough love.
But when it came to that infamous debate in June 2024, where Biden’s disastrous performance resulted in his exit from the race, Jill said she hadn’t seen her husband to be honest with him before he went on stage.
"I was out campaigning," she explained. "So I didn't see him at debate camp at Camp David."
'I Never Wanted To See That Moment Again'
Jill also said she never wanted to relive that moment and said this book tour has been painful because she keeps getting asked about it in interviews.
"I never wanted to see that moment again in my life but since I’ve been doing press for two days, they’re like, 'Watch this clip,'" she said.
Many Democrats have questioned the former first lady's role in Joe’s decision to run for a second term amid concerns about his physical and cognitive health.
Jill said she saw her husband age but didn’t think it was out of the ordinary.
"I saw Joe aging. My God, we all saw him aging," she said as the crowd laughed.
She said at night she could hear his stutter get worse, but "I thought this was natural aging."
Her memoir, View from the East Wing, reveals there was much the couple didn't speak about — including a concern she had about his health.
The then-president was waking repeatedly during the night in their final year at the White House, she wrote.
But she respected his privacy and only spoke to his doctors about her concern and did not address it with her husband. The couple didn’t talk about their private health concerns, she noted, pointing out she didn't speak to him about her menopause symptoms.
After he left the White House, Biden was diagnosed with Stage Four prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.
Otherwise, Jill said the two had an honest relationship and that she would never lie for him.
"I love Joe. He's the love of my life. Would I lie for him? No," she said.