Jill Biden Unleashes Fury at Senior Democrats' Spokesman Criticizing Timing of Former First Lady's Memoir Release — 'Say It To My Face!'

Her most outspoken critic, former spokesperson for the Biden White House administration Andrew Bates recently told the The New York Post, "I don't see why that painful conversation for the party needed to be publicly reopened right now."

But speaking at a special event in Washington on Wednesday, Jill slammed her naysayers, noting her memoir only "had one chapter on politics" and the rest was about her four years as first lady.

She ranted: "I want to say to Andrew: Call me up, and say it to my face, buddy."

Jill also claimed that she’s as honest with husband Joe Biden as she is with her students after she was read some of the reviews of her teaching from Rate My Professor, where her students noted she was a tough but honest teacher.