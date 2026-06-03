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Home > Politics > Joe Biden

'A Shameless Liar': Jill Biden Mocked After Saying She's 'Not a Doctor' During 'The View' Appearance — Before Awkwardly Correcting Herself

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Source: MEGA

Jill Biden spoke with the women of "The View."

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June 3 2026, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

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Former First Lady Jill Biden got real about her credentials while speaking on The View.

The 75-year-old recalled the famous debate between her husband, Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump, in which Joe appeared to suffer from momentary confusion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Jill, she was totally surprised by his lapse, even expressing concern he had suffered a stroke. The recent revelation, which she detailed in her upcoming memoir View from the East Wing, left the world mocking her "doctor" status.

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Jill Biden Clarifies Her Academic Credentials

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A photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

The former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

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During the episode, Sara Haines, 48, pressed Jill on the confession, asking if she went into "protection mode" at all while standing by.

In response, Jill said, "The doctors told me Joe was fine. I’m not a doctor! I mean, I am a doctor."

Jill referred to her title as doctor, which is in the field of education rather than medicine. She is highly academically decorated with her Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) from the University of Delaware, Master of Arts in English from Villanova University, Master of Education from West Chester University, and Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Delaware.

However, none of the degrees qualify her to practice medicine, leaving Jill, who once screamed at a priest reading her husband's last rites, to rely on the team around her while she was at The White House with her 83-year-old husband.

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Viewers Seethe Over Jill's Assessment of the Situation

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Source: MEGA

Jill does not hold credentials in medicine.

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Viewers online weren't thrilled by Jill's lackadaisical approach to the conversation, though, even questioning her honesty. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "Jill Biden is a shameless liar and grifter just like the rest of that family."

Another person falsely claimed she was trained in medicine. They said, "She's a terrible wife, in my opinion. What spouse, who is medically trained, has even the slightest thought that their partner MIGHT be having a stroke or some other kind of medical episode, but yet lets it continue and then PRAISES the spouse afterwards!?"

"You know every time she's lying because her lips are moving," a third added.

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Jill Blames White House Medical Staff for Missing Signs

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Source: MEGA

Jill pointed blame at The White House medical staff.

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Jill previously divulged about Joe's cancer diagnosis, which was announced to the public in March 2025 after he left office. His team insisted they did not know about his prostate cancer while he was in the Oval Office, which Jill blamed on their medical staff.

"The doctors said that according to the American Urological Association, men over 70 don't need a PSA, a blood test, anymore because it's a slow-growing cancer. I have to say, Rita, I do feel we had amazing care in The White House, but somehow that was missed," she told Rita Braver on CBS Mornings.

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Donald Trump Questions Alleged White House Cover-Up

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Donald Trump spurred a conspiracy theory about Joe's health.

However, not everyone bought the story. After the diagnosis, many members of the public believed a conspiracy theory that there was an internal cover-up while Joe was running for re-election.

The theory was peddled by Trump, 79, who wrote on Truth Social, "What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???"

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