'A Shameless Liar': Jill Biden Mocked After Saying She's 'Not a Doctor' During 'The View' Appearance — Before Awkwardly Correcting Herself

Former First Lady Jill Biden got real about her credentials while speaking on The View.

The 75-year-old recalled the famous debate between her husband, Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump, in which Joe appeared to suffer from momentary confusion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Jill, she was totally surprised by his lapse, even expressing concern he had suffered a stroke. The recent revelation, which she detailed in her upcoming memoir View from the East Wing, left the world mocking her "doctor" status.