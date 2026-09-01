Joe Biden Poses for Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley — After Son Hunter Revealed Ex-Prez's 'Very Painful' Cancer Has Spread to His Bones

Ashely and Joe posed for a quick selfie together. The 45-year-old wore a white T-shirt with a pair of glasses, while her 83-year-old father opted for a dark blue polo and dress pants.

"Dog Days Of Summer 2026," she captioned the post on Instagram alongside a series of emojis.

Ashley posted a series of photos, giving fans a peek into her life over the past few months. One image showed Ashley standing waterside with friends on vacation, and others featured her dogs.

Another snapshot revealed the grave of her brother, Beau Biden, with yellow flowers placed by it. On top of the structure, several rocks and trinkets could be seen.

Joe's supporters continue to cheer him on amid his cancer diagnosis, wishing him well. On Ashley's Instagram post, one person wrote, "We miss him! Tell your Dad how thankful I am for what he has done for this country! And tell Hunter, keep it up!"

Another added, "Your vulnerability in sharing these photos is very kind and thoughtful. Tears and that lump in my throat rooted in the tenderness and safety we felt can not even be described in words. President Biden, missing you every day.. Hunter is truly remarkable with the direct and honest dialogue."