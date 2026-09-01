Joe Biden Poses for Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley — After Son Hunter Revealed Ex-Prez's 'Very Painful' Cancer Has Spread to His Bones
Sept. 1 2026, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
Joe Biden's health struggles aren't keeping him away from his family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former president could be seen spending time with his daughter, Ashley Biden, in a sweet selfie shared on Instagram as the aging ex-politician battles cancer.
Ashley Biden Appears in Rare Photo
Ashely and Joe posed for a quick selfie together. The 45-year-old wore a white T-shirt with a pair of glasses, while her 83-year-old father opted for a dark blue polo and dress pants.
"Dog Days Of Summer 2026," she captioned the post on Instagram alongside a series of emojis.
Ashley posted a series of photos, giving fans a peek into her life over the past few months. One image showed Ashley standing waterside with friends on vacation, and others featured her dogs.
Another snapshot revealed the grave of her brother, Beau Biden, with yellow flowers placed by it. On top of the structure, several rocks and trinkets could be seen.
Joe's supporters continue to cheer him on amid his cancer diagnosis, wishing him well. On Ashley's Instagram post, one person wrote, "We miss him! Tell your Dad how thankful I am for what he has done for this country! And tell Hunter, keep it up!"
Another added, "Your vulnerability in sharing these photos is very kind and thoughtful. Tears and that lump in my throat rooted in the tenderness and safety we felt can not even be described in words. President Biden, missing you every day.. Hunter is truly remarkable with the direct and honest dialogue."
Hunter Biden Issues Father's Cancer Update
While Ashley did not mention any of the family's difficulties in her post, Hunter hasn't shied away from providing the world with bad news.
In an interview with BBC, Hunter admitted his father's cancer has worsened.
"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," Hunter said. "It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects. It's really hard. It's really sad to watch."
Biden Family Grapples With Joe's Potential Death
The cancer could bring an end to Joe's life. Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the ex-prez, told Radar, "He may have only two to three months left to live because you don't give medicine for this."
"You can only treat the pain and put him in hospice care, where the whole goal is pain relief."
No time frame has officially been given for Joe's life expectancy. However, his wife, Jill, has been candid about the possibility of cancer taking his life.
"He's doing okay. When we got out, he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. And, for anyone who's listening, really, that diagnosis – you can be cured, and you can go through radiation or whatever. You can be cured, and you'll be fine," she told Kelly Ripa on an episode of Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa..
Jill added, "Unfortunately for Joe, it metastasized to his bones. Which means that he will forever live with cancer."
Joe Announced Cancer in 2025
Shortly after leaving the Oval Office, in May 2025, Joe's staff revealed, "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms."
"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."
He made a more personal statement to the public, writing on Instagram, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."