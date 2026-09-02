Kamala Harris Suffers Embarrassing 'Jeopardy!' Snub — as All 3 Contestants Are Left Stumped by Question About Ex-Veep

When asked to identify the name of her memoir, all three contestants on the iconic game show were left without words.

'Jeopardy!' contestants were prompted to reply with the name of Harris' book.

The trivia experts were given the prompt, "The title of this 2025 memoir by Kamala Harris refers to how long she had to launch and run her 2024 presidential campaign," by host Ken Jennings.

The tell-all book title, though, was not identified by any of the competitors, resulting in the show's signature beeping sound. The answer would be, "What is 107 Days?"

"She had 107 days," Jennings told the contestants.