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Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris Suffers Embarrassing 'Jeopardy!' Snub — as All 3 Contestants Are Left Stumped by Question About Ex-Veep

A photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris was brutally snubbed during an episode of 'Jeopardy!'

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Sept. 2 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Jeopardy! contestants unintentionally dealt former Vice President Kamala Harris an embarrassing blow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When asked to identify the name of her memoir, all three contestants on the iconic game show were left without words.

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'Jeopardy!' Contestants Left Stumped Over Kamala Harris Clue

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A screenshot of a Jeopardy! hint
Source: ABC

'Jeopardy!' contestants were prompted to reply with the name of Harris' book.

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The trivia experts were given the prompt, "The title of this 2025 memoir by Kamala Harris refers to how long she had to launch and run her 2024 presidential campaign," by host Ken Jennings.

The tell-all book title, though, was not identified by any of the competitors, resulting in the show's signature beeping sound. The answer would be, "What is 107 Days?"

"She had 107 days," Jennings told the contestants.

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Kamala Harris' Memoir Describes Her Presidential Campaign

A photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris ran a shortened campaign.

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Harris' memoir described her much-shortened bid for the presidency in 2024. Harris was former President Joe Biden's running mate as he attempted to secure the White House for a second term. However, after public outcry due to concerns over his health, he stepped aside, allowing Harris to take over.

Initial criticism mounted over the fact that Harris was not technically the Democratic Party nominee. However, the party was forced to rally behind her in the unprecedented move as they faced Donald Trump.

Harris attempted to overcome dissent among her own party and make up for lost time. She was unsuccessful.

After losing the election, she stepped out of the public eye as she thought up her next move. During that time, the 61-year-old drafted a memoir to reflect on the struggles she faced.

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Kamala Harris' Memoir Receives Positive Reviews

A photo of the book cover for '107 Days'
Source: SIMON & SCHUSTER

Harris was 'reflecting' on her campaign with 'candor' in the book.

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In announcing her book, Harris said in a video, "Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States. 107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future – the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days, and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward."

While Jeopardy! contestants weren't quick to recall its release, the book did garner decent reviews.

One person wrote, "I had mixed feelings about reading this book. Not because I have mixed feelings about Harris, but because the gut-punch from her loss still stings to this day, especially when the news is a constant removal of a barely formed and tentative scab. I wasn't sure I could handle reliving the trauma of the last election and the outcome."

Another noted,, "Kamala Harris tells us that when we fight, we win, but sometimes, the fight takes a while. We must play the long game."

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Presidential Bid for Kamala Harris Unknown

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A photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris has not yet announced a plan to run for president again.

As for Harris' political future, it's uncertain. She has not yet announced an official bid, and Democrats are split on whether they'd like to see her run again.

On April 10, 2026, during an on-stage interview with Al Sharpton, she was asked if she plans to run again.

"I might. I am thinking about it," she responded at the time.

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