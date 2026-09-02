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Home > News > Kai Trump

'Struggling' Kai Trump Admits She 'Hasn't Eaten in Three Days' After Moving Out of Family Home in Emotional New Video

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram, Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump revealed she went 'three days' without eating after starting her busy college schedule.

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Sept. 2 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump admitted she was so exhausted after starting college as a student-athlete that she went without eating for three days after running out of food, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter took fans along for her first week of classes at the University of Miami in her latest YouTube vlog, where one of her best friends had to stop by and stock Kai's refrigerator because all she had was "diet soda" and nearly nothing to eat.

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Kai Trump Made a Simple Dinner for Her First Day of College

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Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump cooked up a first day of college meal of grilled meat and broccoli.

After waking up at 6 a.m. on her first day of college to attend a golf team meeting ahead of her classes, Kai was back at her place making something to eat after a long day.

"I made my first meal in my apartment. I just finished classes. I literally feel exhausted right now. I understand why student-athletes get really tired. I mean really, really tired," she explained, then was shown cutting up a slab of meat and grilling up the slices in a pan.

"Look at this grub. Look how good it looks. The steak is actually phenomenal," Kai said while showing off her dinner of grilled steak slices and some broccoli.

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'I Haven't Eaten in Three Days'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump admitted she hadn't eaten in 'days' until her close pal came by.

When Kai was cooking her first meal, a peek inside the fridge revealed nothing on the door shelves except diet root beer and other low-calorie sodas, a jar of pickles, and a few containers of condiments.

The dinner was seemingly the last proper meal Kai had for several days. Her best friend, Emma Markin, later brought over bags of food to stock up her refrigerator and freezer.

"Emma got me some frozen foods because I haven't eaten in like three days. So, Emma got me food," Kai explained as she opened up the freezer to show off grilled chicken strips, several types of pre-cooked rice and frozen vegetables.

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Kai Trump Best Friend Brought Over Much Needed Food Items

Photo of Kai Trump freezer
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trum's best pal claimed the first granddaughter had been 'living off' diet soda.

"Yeah, it's all precooked, so she doesn't have to do anything crazy," Emma shared. "And there wasn't much I could do. I could only bring as much as I could carry. I mean, she's living off of diet sodas."

"So, I got her fruit and prosciutto. And then we got her some, like, pasta and bread and stuff that's just, like, basic foods, but she's basically living off of diet soda," she reiterated.

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump got emotional when talking about saying goodbye to family and friends.

Kai is living on her own for the first time after moving an hour and a half away from her mom, Vanessa Trump, and her home in Jupiter, Florida, where she spent her teenage years.

The teary-eyed University of Miami golf recruit shared earlier in the vlog how she spent the day "sobbing" while saying her goodbyes back home.

Noting that her farewell with her mom was coming the following day, Kai revealed, "I'm just struggling right now. Just thinking about it, but I'm excited. It's just...I'm emotional."

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