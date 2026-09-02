'Struggling' Kai Trump Admits She 'Hasn't Eaten in Three Days' After Moving Out of Family Home in Emotional New Video

Donald Trump 's 19-year-old granddaughter took fans along for her first week of classes at the University of Miami in her latest YouTube vlog , where one of her best friends had to stop by and stock Kai's refrigerator because all she had was "diet soda" and nearly nothing to eat.

Kai Trump admitted she was so exhausted after starting college as a student-athlete that she went without eating for three days after running out of food, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After waking up at 6 a.m. on her first day of college to attend a golf team meeting ahead of her classes, Kai was back at her place making something to eat after a long day.

"I made my first meal in my apartment. I just finished classes. I literally feel exhausted right now. I understand why student-athletes get really tired. I mean really, really tired," she explained, then was shown cutting up a slab of meat and grilling up the slices in a pan.

"Look at this grub. Look how good it looks. The steak is actually phenomenal," Kai said while showing off her dinner of grilled steak slices and some broccoli.