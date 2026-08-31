Kai Trump Breaks Down in Tears Over Emotional College Goodbyes: 'I'm Struggling Right Now'

Kai made one last trip home to Jupiter, Florida, before moving into her new Miami apartment, fitting in a session with her personal trainer, then hitting the links at the president's golf course.

"I've been literally sobbing. Um, it's just, like, really sad that I have to say goodbye to everyone today," the University of Miami golf recruit shared through tears in her latest YouTube video posted on August 29

"I'm not like a very emotional person at all. So, it's really weird for me to cry. I've only really cried a few times, but I think knowing I have to say goodbye to everyone tonight....It's like really, really sucks," Kai revealed.