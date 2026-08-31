Kai Trump Breaks Down in Tears Over Emotional College Goodbyes: 'I'm Struggling Right Now'
Aug. 31 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Kai Trump broke down in tears about leaving home for her new life at the University of Miami, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter was seen crying in her latest vlog, admitting how difficult it was going to be to say goodbye to her friends and loved ones, while confessing it was "really weird" to cry since she is "not a very emotional person."
Kai Trump Gets 'Emotional' About Leaving Home for College
Kai made one last trip home to Jupiter, Florida, before moving into her new Miami apartment, fitting in a session with her personal trainer, then hitting the links at the president's golf course.
"I've been literally sobbing. Um, it's just, like, really sad that I have to say goodbye to everyone today," the University of Miami golf recruit shared through tears in her latest YouTube video posted on August 29
"I'm not like a very emotional person at all. So, it's really weird for me to cry. I've only really cried a few times, but I think knowing I have to say goodbye to everyone tonight....It's like really, really sucks," Kai revealed.
Kai Trump Confesses She Was 'Struggling' With Leaving Home for College Life
"I don't have to say goodbye to my mom tomorrow, but everything else is sad. I'm just struggling right now. Just thinking about it, but I'm excited. It's just like I'm emotional," Kai shared with her 1.52 million YouTube followers.
She was later seen at her mom Vanessa Trump's home, gathered with three of her closest high school pals, as Kai asked for inspirational words of wisdom before heading off to college, but only got one-liners like "Rome isn't built in a day."
The incoming freshman pointed out that her mother still hadn't taken down the celebratory decorations from her May 15 graduation from The Benjamin School, including gold Mylar balloons spelling out "Happy Graduation" and a wall hanging proudly declaring, "We are so proud of you."
Kai Trump Keeps Her Goodbyes With Her Family Private
Kai was next seen lying in bed on her first night alone in her new apartment, revealing how hard it was to "say goodbye to my family today."
"I didn't really film it cause it was just, like, sad, and I just wanted to say goodbye, and it was just hard to film because I wanted to be present with my family. So, I just didn't film it," the aspiring golf pro explained about why she kept the moment private.
Kai then gave fans a look at her sparsely decorated bedroom, which featured only a painting of a mountain made by her best friend, Emma Markin, hanging on the wall.
She promised to give a "more in-depth sneak peek of my house in the next video."
Kai Trump Finds First Day of College 'Exhausting'
Kai started her first day of college bright and early, getting up at 6 a.m. for a University of Miami golf team meeting an hour later.
"Guys, it was my first night staying alone," she sighed about life away from her loved ones, admitting, "I miss my family."
After finishing up her first day as a college freshman and completing her golf team's media day, Kai admitted, "I just finished classes. I'm feeling really exhausted right now. I understand why student-athletes get really tired," while cooking up her first home meal of a chopped steak and roasted broccoli.