Inside Princess Diana's 'Unhappy Childhood': Late Royal Admitted She Once 'Slapped' Her Father 'Across the Face' Over Secret Marriage

On July 14, 1976, John Spencer married Raine Legge in London, but Diana and her siblings were all left out of the ceremony.

"Sarah rang me up, she said, ‘Have you seen the newspaper?’ So I said, ‘What?’ ‘Daddy’s married Raine.’ I said, ‘My God. How do you know that?’ She said it was in the newspaper," Diana recalled in resurfaced audio recordings. "We were so angry."

When she confronted her father, Diana, who was 15 at the time, found it difficult to hold in her emotions.

"He said, ‘I want to explain to you why, um, I’ve got married to Raine,’" Diana continued. "And I said, ‘Well, we don’t like her.’ And he said, ‘I know that, but you’ll grow to love her, as I have.'"