Kai Trump Reveals She and Cancer-Stricken Mom Vanessa Are 'Very Emotional' Ahead of Big College Move: 'We Both Started Crying'

The 19-year-old made the revelation in her latest YouTube vlog , explaining she's moving into her new apartment near campus this week and starting college life, with classes getting underway on August 17.

As Kai Trump prepares to leave home for the University of Miami, Donald Trump 's granddaughter revealed she and her beloved mom, Vanessa Trump , have already been reduced to tears over their impending separation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kai Trump revealed she and her mom both broke into tears while running errands over her impending move to Miami.

"I'm going to college next week. Insane. Playing college golf there," Kai noted about how she's attending the school as a golf recruit.

"But yeah, it's crazy how I'm leaving home now and leaving my friends and family. I'm going to miss my mom a lot."

"I think my mom is getting very emotional about it too. We were leaving a store the other day, and she just started crying in the car, and I started crying. It's not good," Kai told viewers while near tears about how tough it's going to be for both mother and daughter as she leaves home for the first time.