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Home > News > Kai Trump

Kai Trump Reveals She and Cancer-Stricken Mom Vanessa Are 'Very Emotional' Ahead of Big College Move: 'We Both Started Crying'

Photo of Kai and Vanessa Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube; MEGA

Kai Trump revealed she and her mom have had moments of weeping together ahead of her college departure.

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Aug. 10 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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As Kai Trump prepares to leave home for the University of Miami, Donald Trump's granddaughter revealed she and her beloved mom, Vanessa Trump, have already been reduced to tears over their impending separation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old made the revelation in her latest YouTube vlog, explaining she's moving into her new apartment near campus this week and starting college life, with classes getting underway on August 17.

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Kai Trump and Mom Vanessa 'Emotional' About Impending College Departure

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump revealed she and her mom both broke into tears while running errands over her impending move to Miami.

"I'm going to college next week. Insane. Playing college golf there," Kai noted about how she's attending the school as a golf recruit.

"But yeah, it's crazy how I'm leaving home now and leaving my friends and family. I'm going to miss my mom a lot."

"I think my mom is getting very emotional about it too. We were leaving a store the other day, and she just started crying in the car, and I started crying. It's not good," Kai told viewers while near tears about how tough it's going to be for both mother and daughter as she leaves home for the first time.

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Kai Trump Staying Close to Home for College Years

Photo of Kai and Vanessa Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

While Kai Trump is moving closer to campus, she'll only be about an hour and a half away from her mom's house.

Kai is the first of Vanessa, 48, and ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.'s five children to leave home for college.

Even though she's going to school nearby, as the Coral Gables campus is just over 90 miles south of Vanessa's home in Jupiter, Florida, Kai won't be there with her mom daily anymore, although she suggested she might return home for weekend visits.

It comes as the former model has been battling breast cancer, as she announced her diagnosis on May 20, five days after Kai's high school graduation.

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Vanessa Trump's Cancer Diagnosis Came as a Shock

Photo of Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump revealed she already had a 'procedure' done when announcing her cancer diagnosis.

In sharing a "personal health update" via Instagram, Vanessa revealed she had "recently been diagnosed with breast cancer."

"While this isn’t news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me," she continued, without revealing the exact nature of the operation.

Vanessa vowed that she was "staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," and asked for "privacy" as she focused on her recovery.

She updated followers via Instagram on June 13 that, "Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I'll be starting the second stage of my treatment."

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Kai Trump Praises Her Mom as a 'Fighter' Through Her Cancer Battle

Photo of Kai and Vanessa Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump revealed her mom is undergoing radiation treatment for breast cancer.

Kai revealed that her mom was undergoing radiation treatments for her cancer but didn't share whether or not she's also undergoing a round of chemotherapy during a July 16 appearance on Fox & Friends.

"I mean, she's doing better. Obviously, radiation takes a toll on her body, but she's doing better and feeling better," the incoming college freshman noted.

Kai went on to praise her beloved mother, confessing, "She's been a little tired, but yeah, she's a fighter. If anyone can go through it, she can definitely. She's a fighter. She'll be fine."

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