Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Denies Role in Rapper's Killing From Jail — 'Why Would I Kill Our Money?'
Aug. 10 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane "Keffe D" Davis continues to deny any involvement in the rapper's 1996 killing as he prepares to face trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a jailhouse interview, the 63-year-old insisted he wasn't even in Nevada when the fatal shooting occurred and claimed his previous statements about the case were made to make money for his family.
'I Wasn't In Nevada, Period'
Davis sat down for the face-to-face interview just 10 days before his scheduled trial, maintaining that prosecutors have the wrong man.
"I wasn't in Nevada, period," Davis told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Las Vegas Metro police arrested Davis on September 29, 2023, nearly three decades after Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip.
A grand jury indicted him the day before on a murder charge involving a deadly weapon, with an additional gang enhancement.
Davis has remained behind bars on $750,000 bail while awaiting his day in court.
Prosecutors Have Used His Own Statements
The prosecution's case has pointed to statements Davis made publicly about the night Shakur was killed, including accounts detailed in his book, Compton Street Legend: Notorious Keffe D's Street-Level Accounts of Tupac and Biggie Murders, Death Row Origins, Suge Knight, Puffy Combs, and Crooked Cops.
Davis previously claimed he was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle that pulled alongside the BMW carrying Shakur and Marion "Suge" Knight shortly before the shooting.
Knight, who was driving, was also wounded during the attack, while Shakur suffered fatal injuries. The rapper died several days later at the age of 25.
'Why Would I Kill Our Money?'
Despite those previous accounts, Davis now says he never participated in the killing and suggested his public claims were lies. He told investigators that he discussed his alleged connection to Shakur's murder and wrote about it because he wanted to provide financially for his family.
He also pointed to his longtime relationship with Knight and his connection to Death Row Records, arguing that killing Shakur would have made little sense.
"I helped him set up Death Row," Davis said. "Why would I kill our money like that?"
Duane Davis Rejects Plea Deal
Davis also said he's not accepting a plea deal.
"I'm 63. I had a cancer battle, and I got three stents to my heart, and the average American lives like 74 years old... 10 years, I'm dead," Davis told investigators. "I heard it was like some 10 and 25. I'm not going to do that. You know what I'm saying? I'm not going to take a deal like that..."
Davis further shared that his biggest regret is the impact the case has had on his loved ones.
"I hate I put my family in jeopardy like this," he said. "I said, that's that's one regret I have for my my kids, my wife, my wife's kids."