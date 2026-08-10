Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Denies Role in Rapper's Killing From Jail — 'Why Would I Kill Our Money?'

Davis sat down for the face-to-face interview just 10 days before his scheduled trial, maintaining that prosecutors have the wrong man.

"I wasn't in Nevada, period," Davis told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Davis on September 29, 2023, nearly three decades after Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip.

A grand jury indicted him the day before on a murder charge involving a deadly weapon, with an additional gang enhancement.

Davis has remained behind bars on $750,000 bail while awaiting his day in court.