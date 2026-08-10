EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' Behavior Became 'More Erratic' After Tragic Parkinson's Disease Misdiagnosis, Source Claims

Despite the heartbreaking way he died, Williams was known for his kindness, compassion and support for others throughout his life.

When Superman actor Christopher Reeve was left paralyzed in a serious horseback riding incident, Williams helped pay his medical bills and build wheelchair ramps for his home. Another time, he made a personal visit to Sharon Osbourne when she was considering giving up chemotherapy treatments amid her 2002 battle with colon cancer.

"We went from crying, not knowing what to do, to peeing ourselves laughing because we could hear Mom upstairs in her room laughing with Robin," their daughter Kelly Osbourne said. "The next day it changed everything, and Mom went back to chemo."

Williams was also fondly remembered by his child co-star Lisa Jakub, who played Lydia Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire.

"One day on set, I was very upset because I had received this letter from my high school saying that it was too difficult for them to work long-distance with me, and that I just shouldn’t come back to high school," Jakub explained in a past interview. "I told him what happened, and he wrote a letter to my school asking them to please reconsider."

"I don’t know if he ever knew how massive that was and how much I felt like he was in my corner."