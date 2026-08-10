Brad Pitt Confesses He's No Longer Sober Seven Years After Quitting Alcohol: 'I Got Back Off The Wagon'

"I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon," the A-lister said during an interview with Esquire. "In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities."

According to the magazine, the confession came after Pitt offered reporter Ryan D'Agostino some wine during their chat at the Oscar winner's $12million Los Angeles home. Pitt then revealed he "can have a few" glasses, but he "can't have a lot."

"I have to be professional about it,” the Fight Club star explained.

Pitt, who finally finalized his divorce from Jolie in 2014, nearly 10 years after the Girl, Interrupted actress filed for dissolution of marriage, also admitted he considered taking his own life due to "family stuff."