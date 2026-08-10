Brad Pitt Confesses He's No Longer Sober Seven Years After Quitting Alcohol: 'I Got Back Off The Wagon'
Aug. 10 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt has confessed he's no longer sober seven years after quitting alcohol, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 62-year-old's admission comes as his divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie continues to plague the family, with the majority of their kids dropping his surname amid the drama.
'I Got Back Off the Wagon'
"I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon," the A-lister said during an interview with Esquire. "In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities."
According to the magazine, the confession came after Pitt offered reporter Ryan D'Agostino some wine during their chat at the Oscar winner's $12million Los Angeles home. Pitt then revealed he "can have a few" glasses, but he "can't have a lot."
"I have to be professional about it,” the Fight Club star explained.
Pitt, who finally finalized his divorce from Jolie in 2014, nearly 10 years after the Girl, Interrupted actress filed for dissolution of marriage, also admitted he considered taking his own life due to "family stuff."
Brad Pitt Talks Suicide
"The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn't going to act on this, but I could feel – I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief," Pitt stated.
According to Pitt, he was able to "understand suicide" and added his "incredible survival instincts" helped deter him from following through with the act.
"This s--t ain't easy. And you're talking to a guy who won the lottery," he added, referring to his successful Hollywood career.
Pitt is believed to have quit his drinking ways after an alleged drunken plane incident in 2016, in which he was accused of being abusive toward Jolie and their kids.
Details of Alleged 2016 Abuse Incident
According to Jolie, Pitt "choked one of the children and struck another in the face," and he allegedly poured beer on her and the kids. A lawsuit detailed the alleged incident, as Pitt was accused of insulting Jolie.
Pitt allegedly grabbed Jolie "by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall."
The Tomb Raider star had alleged that "some of the kids pleaded" for Pitt to stop. While Pitt denied the allegations, in 2019, he revealed he was sober and had joined a 12-step program.
"I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privilege," he told New York Times at the time. He also eventually told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that his first AA meeting had been "amazing."
Brad Pitt's Kids Drop His Last Name
"I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me. … It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting," Pitt noted. Despite the lengths he has taken to improve his relationship with alcohol, it doesn't appear to have made a huge positive impact on his bond with his kids.
Last month, daughter Vivienne filed a formal request to drop her father's last name from her own. This followed in the steps of her sister, Zahara, who also requested her last name be changed to Jolie.
The ex-couple's 20-year-old daughter, Shiloh, also filed to lose Pitt from her name, as did sibling Maddox.